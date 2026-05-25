



India has now narrowed the Advanced Multi-Role/Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) prototype race to three private firms — TATA Advanced Systems, Larsen & Toubro and Bharat Forge — and is moving towards issuing tenders, with the winner to be chosen on commercial bids, according to a report by TOI.





The selected firm will work with the Aeronautical Development Agency to build five prototypes, while the programme is being positioned as the backbone of India’s fifth-generation fighter capability from the mid-2030s.





The reported shortlist is significant because Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has been left out of the immediate prototype competition, even though it may still return for the larger production tender later on.





That later tender is expected to be far more open, with wider industry competition, but the company that wins the prototype phase would carry a strong advantage into the follow-on order.





The article says the technical and legal terms have already been finalised, and that the tenders are expected to go out by the end of this month. Earlier reporting also indicates that the shortlist emerged after technical evaluation of seven Indian entities, with selection based on design absorption capability, prior development and integration experience, manufacturing scale and financial strength.





A key element of the plan is the new testing facility being built in Andhra Pradesh, which is expected to be ready within about a year. That facility is intended to host prototype manufacture, testing and flight trials, and the target remains to get the AMCA prototypes built and flown by 2032.





The same infrastructure is also expected to support the Ghatak unmanned combat aircraft programme, which has recently been cleared by the defence ministry. In other words, the Andhra Pradesh site is being shaped as a broader advanced-combat-aircraft ecosystem rather than a one-off AMCA assembly line.





On funding, the defence ministry has allocated an indicative ₹15,000 crore for the prototype stage, though the eventual order value is expected to be much larger once the aircraft proves itself in testing and enters service. Separate reporting has also put the AMCA complex cost in the same broad range, reinforcing that this is a major national aerospace investment rather than a routine development project.





The article further states that the Indian Air Force is expected to place a first production order for about 120 aircraft after the prototype phase succeeds. Deliveries for that first batch are expected to begin around 2035, which would make AMCA the mainstay aerial platform for India from the mid-2030s onward.





The aircraft itself is being designed as a fifth-generation stealth fighter with AI integration, long-range targeting capability and the ability to operate jointly with unmanned aerial systems. Taken together, those features point to a platform intended for air dominance, deep-strike and networked combat operations rather than a simple replacement for older frontline jets.





What Role Will HAL Play In The Full-Scale Production of The AMCA





HAL is likely to play a major role in AMCA’s full-scale production, even though it has been side-lined from the initial prototype competition.

The most credible reporting suggests HAL is expected to bid for the larger production order once the prototypes are validated, and its scale, infrastructure and fighter-manufacturing experience would make it a natural contender.

In practical terms, HAL’s role appears to be shifting from prime prototype developer to industrial integrator and production heavyweight. One line of reporting also indicates that HAL had earlier proposed a joint-venture model for AMCA manufacturing, with HAL holding 50% and private partners taking package-based work on fuselage, wing and other major assemblies.

That means HAL is not being excluded from AMCA altogether; rather, the current arrangement reflects a deliberate separation between prototype development and large-scale manufacturing.

The private sector is being used to move the program quickly through the prototype stage, while HAL is expected to remain well placed for serial production when the Indian Air Force issues its main acquisition tender.

There is also a strong industrial logic to this. HAL already has fighter-production depth, established supply chains and experience from TEJAS and other aerospace programs, so it is well suited to high-rate assembly once the design is frozen.

Reporting also suggests HAL has contributed meaningfully to the AMCA design effort already, which would further strengthen its position in the production phase.

Summarising, HAL’s role in full-scale AMCA production is likely to be that of a principal manufacturer, integration hub and front-runner for the eventual serial-production contract, even if a private firm wins the prototype phase first.





Agencies







