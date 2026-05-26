



Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, held a telephonic conversation with India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday.





The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the exchange, noting that the two sides discussed recent regional developments and reviewed aspects of bilateral cooperation.





The timing of this dialogue was significant, coinciding with the ongoing visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to India, underscoring the complex diplomatic environment in which New Delhi is engaging both Washington and Tehran simultaneously.





Rubio, who is on a four-day visit to India, spent Monday touring the historic Taj Mahal in Agra with his wife, Jeanette D Rubio, before travelling to Jaipur. His itinerary included visits to Amer Fort and City Palace, reflecting the cultural dimension of his trip alongside the strategic discussions.





Earlier in the visit, Rubio had held high-level meetings in New Delhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.





He also engaged in talks with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, covering defence cooperation, energy security, and Indo-Pacific strategy. The US Secretary of State is expected to return to the capital for the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting before concluding his tour on 26 May.





Rubio began his India engagements in Kolkata, where he visited the Missionaries of Charity, before moving to New Delhi for his official meetings.





His trip has been closely watched as it comes at a time of heightened geopolitical manoeuvring, with Washington seeking to deepen its partnership with India while simultaneously managing tensions with Iran.





The juxtaposition of Rubio’s presence in India and Takht-Ravanchi’s outreach to Misri highlights India’s delicate balancing act in maintaining strong ties with both the US and Iran.





Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump stated that negotiations with Iran were progressing positively. He suggested that a potential agreement could represent a historic opportunity to reshape the Middle East.





Trump emphasised that such a settlement should encourage multiple Muslim-majority countries to join the Abraham Accords, the US-brokered agreements aimed at normalising relations between Israel and Arab states.





He revealed that he had spoken with several regional leaders, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.





According to Trump, he urged these leaders to ensure that any future Iran settlement would be accompanied by broader regional commitments to peace and normalisation.





The convergence of Rubio’s India visit, Iran’s diplomatic outreach, and Trump’s remarks on Middle East negotiations illustrates the multi-layered nature of current international diplomacy.





India finds itself at the intersection of these developments, engaging with both Washington and Tehran while monitoring the evolving regional landscape.





The outcome of these parallel dialogues could have significant implications for India’s foreign policy, particularly in energy security, regional stability, and its role within the Quad framework.





Agencies







