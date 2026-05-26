



Israel has formally conveyed to India its expectation that New Delhi designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation, stressing that the force represents one of the gravest threats to global security.





The move comes as several Western countries and the European Parliament have already taken steps against the IRGC, citing its role in terrorism and militant support.





Israel has made clear that it views the IRGC as the foremost risk to the free world. An Israeli official emphasised that the organisation’s activities and global footprint are well known, and urged India to take a decisive step by recognising the IRGC as a terrorist entity.





The official noted that this issue is consistently raised with Indian counterparts whenever the opportunity arises, underlining the seriousness with which Israel regards the matter.





Several countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia and Argentina, have already designated the IRGC or taken measures against it. The European Parliament has also pushed for action, citing the group’s involvement in terrorism-linked activities and its backing of militant organisations across West Asia. Israel hopes India will align with these international efforts, given its own longstanding concerns about terrorism and regional instability.





The IRGC is the most powerful branch of Iran’s armed forces, operating independently of the regular military and answering directly to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Established in 1979 by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini after the Islamic Revolution, the organisation has grown into a vast military, political and economic institution.





It commands its own ground forces, navy, aerospace division, intelligence units and special operations wing, making it a formidable actor both within Iran and beyond.





The IRGC oversees the Basij paramilitary force, which is often deployed for internal repression, and the Quds Force, its external operations arm.





The Quds Force has been accused by Western governments of backing militant groups across West Asia, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, Shia militias in Iraq, and the Houthis in Yemen. These activities have been cited as destabilising factors in the region, contributing to conflicts that threaten global trade and energy security.





With an estimated strength of over 1,80,000 personnel, the IRGC plays a central role in Iran’s missile programme, border security and internal surveillance apparatus. Its influence extends beyond the military sphere into politics and the economy, where it controls significant sectors of Iran’s sanctions-hit industries. This dual role has made the organisation a powerful force within the Islamic Republic.





Rights groups and Western governments have accused the IRGC of carrying out deadly crackdowns on anti-establishment protests in Iran. These crackdowns, often involving the Basij, have targeted civilians during waves of unrest triggered by economic distress and demands for civil liberties.





Such actions have posed one of the gravest internal challenges to the Iranian regime, while also reinforcing international perceptions of the IRGC as a repressive and dangerous entity.





Israel’s call to India reflects broader efforts to isolate the IRGC internationally and to build consensus against its activities. For India, which has deep strategic interests in West Asia and relies heavily on Gulf energy flows, the decision carries significant geopolitical weight.





Aligning with Israel and other Western powers on this issue could strengthen India’s counter-terrorism credentials, but it may also complicate its delicate balancing act in relations with Iran.





ANI







