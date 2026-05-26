



India’s private space sector has marked another breakthrough with OMSPACE unveiling the country’s first fully cryogenic liquid propulsion engine powered by Bio-Methane and Liquid Oxygen (LOX).





Delivering 10 kN of thrust, this engine is designed for reusable launch vehicles, combining sustainability with efficiency and proudly engineered on Indian soil.





The new cryogenic propulsion system represents a significant leap in India’s indigenous aerospace capabilities. Unlike conventional cryogenic engines that rely on imported propellants, OMSPACE has innovated by using Bio-Methane, a renewable fuel source, paired with LOX.





This combination not only reduces environmental impact but also enhances reusability by minimising soot formation and thermal stress, which are common challenges in hydrocarbon-based engines.





Generating 10 kN of thrust, the engine is tailored for small to medium reusable launch vehicles. While modest compared to heavy-lift propulsion systems, this thrust level is ideal for orbital infrastructure missions that demand frequent, low-cost launches. OMSPACE’s design philosophy focuses on enabling high-frequency access to space, aligning with global trends where reusability and sustainability are paramount.





The cryogenic cycle employed ensures maximum efficiency by operating at extremely low temperatures, allowing propellants to remain in liquid form until combustion. This results in higher specific impulse compared to semi-cryogenic or solid propulsion systems.





The use of Bio-Methane also positions OMSPACE as a pioneer in green propulsion, echoing international efforts to reduce carbon footprints in space exploration.





The engine has been developed entirely in India, underscoring the Make in India initiative and strengthening the nation’s private aerospace ecosystem. OMSPACE’s achievement complements ISRO’s cryogenic advancements while carving out a niche in reusable propulsion technology. By focusing on sustainability, OMSPACE is not only addressing technical challenges but also contributing to India’s broader environmental goals.





This development comes at a time when India’s private space industry is rapidly expanding, with firms like Agnikul Cosmos, Skyroot Aerospace, Abyom SpaceTech, and Astrobase Space Technologies pushing boundaries in semi-cryogenic, full-flow staged combustion, and reusable propulsion systems. OMSPACE’s cryogenic engine adds diversity to this ecosystem, ensuring India remains competitive in the global race for cost-effective and sustainable launch solutions.





The engine is expected to play a crucial role in building reliable orbital infrastructure. By enabling reusable launch vehicles, OMSPACE aims to drastically reduce launch costs, making space access more affordable for satellite operators, research institutions, and commercial ventures.





This aligns with the vision of creating a New Space Era where launches are not rare events but routine operations.





OMSPACE’s innovation also highlights the importance of private sector participation in India’s aerospace journey. With indigenous design, engineering, and testing, the company has demonstrated that world-class propulsion systems can be built without reliance on foreign technology. This milestone strengthens India’s strategic autonomy in space exploration and positions OMSPACE as a key player in shaping the future of reusable launch systems.





Agencies







