



Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have busted a terrorist hideout as the search under Operation Sheruwali entered its third consecutive day in Rajouri district.





The operation, launched jointly by the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force, has been ongoing since Saturday in the Dorimal-Gambhir Moghla belt following specific intelligence inputs about suspected militant movement.





An encounter broke out on Saturday after contact was established with terrorists around 11:30 am, according to the Army’s White Knight Corps. The initial exchange of fire prompted the forces to expand their cordon-and-search operation across the forested terrain.





Officials suspect the presence of two to three terrorists in the area, and the operation has since been intensified with additional troops inducted to strengthen the cordon.





Armed with drones and sniffer dogs, the joint teams have widened their searches to adjoining areas. Surveillance measures have been put in place to prevent any escape attempts, and the cordon has been reinforced to ensure the suspected militants remain trapped.





The rugged terrain and dense forest cover of Rajouri’s Gambhir Moghla belt have made the operation particularly challenging, but the forces remain determined to flush out the terrorists.





During the course of the operation, a hideout was busted after brief firing. Reports suggest speculative firing was directed towards the hideout before it was stormed. Inside, security forces recovered eatables, cold drinks, water bottles, pickles, clothes, bags and polythene covers, believed to be personal belongings of the terrorists. Blood stains were also found at the site, indicating that militants may have been injured before fleeing or attempting to relocate.





The discovery of the hideout underscores the preparedness of the militants, who had stocked supplies to sustain themselves in the forested terrain.





However, the strong cordon and continuous surveillance have disrupted their plans. The operation remains active, with forces continuing extensive searches to track down the suspects and neutralise the threat.





The busting of the hideout marks a significant breakthrough in Operation Sheruwali, which has already demonstrated the resolve of the security forces to counter militant activity in Rajouri. The ongoing effort reflects the broader counter-terror strategy in Jammu and Kashmir, where intelligence-led operations are being used to dismantle networks and prevent infiltration attempts across the Pir Panjal belt.





PTI







