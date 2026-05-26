



The Quad partners—India, Australia, Japan, and the United States—have unveiled a landmark plan to mobilise up to $20 billion for critical minerals supply chains, aiming to reduce dependence on dominant suppliers like China and strengthen regional industrial resilience, according to a report by TOI.





This initiative covers mining, processing, recycling, and regulatory alignment, with a strong focus on advanced technologies such as semiconductors, batteries, renewable energy, and defence systems.





The Quad Critical Minerals Initiative Framework was announced during the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi on 26 May 2026. The framework sets out a comprehensive plan to mobilise government and private sector support through export credit agencies, development finance institutions, loan guarantees, equity participation, insurance, subsidies, and offtake agreements.





The capital will be directed towards projects with a Quad nexus, including those located in partner countries, operated by companies headquartered in Quad nations, or supplying Quad markets.





The initiative is a direct response to China’s suspension of export controls on critical minerals and rare earth elements in October 2025, which disrupted global supply chains. By pooling resources, the Quad partners intend to create diversified and fair supply chains that reduce vulnerabilities linked to concentrated global networks.





This is particularly crucial for minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and rare earths, which are essential for electric vehicles, fighter jets, solar panels, and other advanced technologies.





The framework also emphasises regulatory alignment. The partners will share best practices on permitting, licensing, and streamlining approval timelines for new mining and processing projects. They will develop coordinated tools to screen and block transactions involving critical minerals that pose national security risks, thereby safeguarding strategic assets from foreign acquisitions.





Additionally, they plan to consider joint measures against non-market policies and unfair trade practices, including coordinated price mechanisms and high-standard marketplace rules.





Recycling and recovery form the third pillar of the initiative. The Quad partners have committed to building robust collection and recycling networks to recover critical minerals from e-waste and industrial scrap.





This will reduce dependence on primary mining and promote a circular supply chain within the Quad bloc. They will encourage investment in recycling technologies, collaborate to enhance recovery processes, and streamline export and import procedures for recyclable materials among partner countries.





The framework also includes cooperation on technology development and capacity building. The nations will work together on geological mapping and resource assessment, sharing technical approaches to strengthen their collective capabilities. This collaboration is expected to accelerate innovation in critical minerals recovery and ensure long-term supply chain resilience.





By mobilising up to $20 billion, the Quad partners are not only addressing immediate supply chain gaps but also laying the foundation for sustainable economic growth and industrial security in the Indo-Pacific region.





The initiative underscores the strategic importance of critical minerals in shaping future technologies and highlights the Quad’s determination to counterbalance China’s dominance in this sector.





TOI







