



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is setting up a specialised X‑band Radome Test Rig, a facility that will play a pivotal role in validating the performance of advanced airborne radar systems.





This initiative is closely linked to the development of the Virupaksha radar, which is widely expected to employ a Printed Vivaldi Antenna, also known as a tapered slot antenna.





The choice of this antenna architecture reflects a deliberate move towards efficiency, compactness and wideband capability, all of which are essential for modern combat aircraft.





The Printed Vivaldi Antenna is recognised as a highly efficient radiating element. Its low‑profile design ensures that it integrates seamlessly into aerodynamic structures without adding bulk or drag.





At the same time, its ultra‑wideband nature allows it to operate across a broad spectrum of frequencies, making it particularly suited for advanced radar applications.





The balance it offers between light weight and wide‑angle beam scanning is unmatched, and its ability to be manufactured using standard printed circuit board technology makes it cost‑effective and scalable for large‑scale deployment.





In the context of X‑band radar, the advantages of the Vivaldi design become even more pronounced. The antenna enables the radar system to hop between frequencies almost instantaneously, a capability that is critical for electronic counter‑countermeasures.





By shifting frequencies rapidly, the radar can avoid hostile jamming attempts while maintaining signal integrity. This ensures that the radar remains operational in contested environments, providing reliable situational awareness and target tracking.





Furthermore, the thin and aerodynamic profile of the antenna ensures that it does not compromise the aircraft’s performance, a vital consideration for platforms like the Su‑30MKI undergoing the “Super Sukhoi” upgrade.





The establishment of the X‑band Radome Test Rig is a crucial step in this process. The Radome, which houses the radar antenna at the nose of the aircraft, must be carefully tested to ensure that it does not distort or weaken the radar beam.





The rig will simulate operational conditions, allowing engineers to evaluate how the radar interacts with the Radome material and geometry. Only after these tests confirm beam integrity and performance will the radar be cleared for airborne trials.





This meticulous approach underscores the importance of precision engineering in radar development, where even minor distortions can significantly affect detection range and accuracy.





The Virupaksha radar, with its Printed Vivaldi Antenna, represents a major leap in indigenous radar technology. Its combination of wideband operation, frequency agility and aerodynamic integration positions it as a formidable system for modern air combat.





For India, this development not only enhances the capabilities of its frontline aircraft but also demonstrates growing self‑reliance in advanced defence technologies.





The synergy between the Radome testing and antenna innovation highlights a holistic approach to system integration, ensuring that every component functions optimally in real‑world conditions.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







