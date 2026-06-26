



Bharat Forge Kilsta AB has entered into a significant partnership with NAMMO Sweden AB under the European Union’s Re-Arm initiative, marking a strategic step in strengthening Nordic and European defence supply chains.





The agreement focuses on the supply of large-calibre sub-systems, reinforcing Sweden’s and Europe’s security of supply strategy.





Bharat Forge Kilsta AB, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge Ltd., has signed a Letter of Intent with NAMMO Sweden AB to collaborate on the production and supply of large-calibre defence sub-systems.





This development was formalised during Eurosatory 2026 in Paris, where NAMMO’s delegation, led by Karl Edström, met with Bharat Forge representatives. The agreement is aligned with the European Re-Arm initiative, which seeks to expand and secure defence manufacturing capacity across the continent in response to heightened geopolitical challenges.





The partnership builds upon Bharat Forge’s established expertise in automotive and industrial manufacturing, now being channelled into advanced defence production. Bharat Forge Kilsta AB has been steadily expanding its manufacturing capabilities in Sweden, with a focus on automation, robotics, and precision forging.





The collaboration with NAMMO is expected to enhance production resilience and ensure that critical defence sub-systems are available to meet the growing demand across NATO and European platforms.





NAMMO Sweden AB, a key player in ammunition and rocket propulsion systems, brings deep expertise in large-calibre munitions. By joining forces with Bharat Forge Kilsta AB, the two companies aim to strengthen the Nordic Security of Supply strategy, ensuring that Sweden and its regional partners have reliable access to mission-critical defence components. This partnership also supports Europe’s broader objective of diversifying supply chains and reducing dependency on external sources.





The agreement highlights Bharat Forge’s increasing integration into the European defence ecosystem. The company has already established a strong footprint in artillery systems, armoured vehicle solutions, and propulsion technologies, and this collaboration further cements its role as a trusted partner in global defence supply chains. It also reflects Europe’s confidence in Bharat Forge’s ability to deliver complex, high-precision products at scale.





The timing of this agreement is particularly significant. The European Union’s Re-Arm initiative was launched to address urgent capacity shortfalls in defence production, driven by rising demand for ammunition and sub-systems amid ongoing security tensions. By partnering with NAMMO, Bharat Forge Kilsta AB positions itself as a critical contributor to Europe’s rearmament and defence resilience strategy.





This collaboration is not only about manufacturing but also about reinforcing strategic security objectives. It ensures that Sweden and the Nordic region can rely on robust industrial partnerships to meet their defence needs, while also contributing to Europe’s collective security framework.





The partnership is expected to open new opportunities for joint development, technology transfer, and long-term cooperation in advanced defence systems.





The agreement underscores Bharat Forge’s global ambitions and its ability to integrate seamlessly into international defence supply chains. It also reflects NAMMO’s recognition of the need to collaborate with partners who can deliver scale, precision, and reliability in manufacturing. Together, the two companies are set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Europe’s defence industrial base.





Agencies







