



India’s upcoming MRFA Rafales will be equipped with upgraded Meteor missiles featuring a redesigned datalink, significantly enhancing their beyond‑visual‑range (BVR) combat edge.





This upgrade improves range, resilience against electronic countermeasures, and mid‑course guidance, ensuring the Indian Air Force maintains superiority in contested skies.





The Meteor missile, already regarded as the world’s most advanced BVR air‑to‑air weapon, has received a major performance boost through the integration of a new datalink system developed by Spanish defence technology firm Indra.





This datalink is a critical element that governs communication between the missile and the launch aircraft, enabling precise guidance and control during engagements.





The redesign increases the missile’s effective range, expands coverage, and strengthens resistance against sophisticated jamming and deception technologies.





India currently operates Meteor missiles on its fleet of 36 Rafales acquired in 2016, and the forthcoming MRFA Rafales will benefit from this upgraded variant. The new datalink allows for more reliable mid‑course updates and retargeting, ensuring that the missile can adapt to evolving combat scenarios.





This capability is particularly vital in modern electronic warfare environments where adversaries deploy advanced countermeasures to disrupt missile guidance.





The Meteor’s throttleable ramjet engine already provides sustained high speeds above Mach 4, giving it a large “no‑escape zone” against enemy aircraft.





With the enhanced datalink, the missile’s ability to maintain lock and pursue manoeuvring targets at extended ranges is further reinforced.





This ensures that Indian Rafales will possess a sharper BVR edge compared to regional adversaries, especially in scenarios involving stealth aircraft or heavily defended airspaces.





Indra has been a key contributor to the Meteor program for over 25 years, designing and manufacturing six subsystems that account for 20 per cent of the missile’s electronics.





More than 2,300 Meteor missiles have been delivered worldwide, and the latest upgrade forms part of the missile’s Mid‑Life Activities program, aimed at keeping it ahead of evolving threats. The redesign has already passed Preliminary Design Review, paving the way for integration into operational systems.





For India, the inclusion of upgraded Meteors in the MRFA Rafales aligns with its broader strategy of securing technological superiority in aerial combat.





The Indian Air Force will gain a missile capable of defeating advanced fighters at ranges exceeding 100 kilometres, with resilience against electronic warfare that ensures reliability in real combat conditions.





This complements other planned enhancements in the Rafale F5 standard, including advanced radar, artificial intelligence algorithms, and unmanned teaming capabilities.





The integration of these upgraded missiles also strengthens India’s deterrence posture.





With adversaries fielding increasingly capable fighters and electronic warfare suites, the Meteor’s enhanced datalink ensures that Indian Rafales can dominate the BVR battlespace, neutralising threats before they close in.





This technological edge will be a cornerstone of India’s air-power modernisation as the MRFA program progresses.





Agencies







