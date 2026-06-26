



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Queen Maxima of the Netherlands in New Delhi and held discussions centred on India’s Digital Public Infrastructure and its transformative role in expanding access to financial services.





The meeting highlighted India’s commitment to sharing its experience with partner countries worldwide, reinforcing its position as a leader in digital innovation and financial inclusion.





In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi expressed his delight at meeting Queen Maxima, who serves as the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Financial Health. He described her as a long-standing global voice for financial inclusion and noted that their talks focused on how India’s Digital Public Infrastructure revolution is making financial services more accessible and affordable.





He emphasised that these advances are enhancing ease of living and empowering people on a large scale, while reiterating India’s dedication to sharing its expertise with other nations.





Queen Maxima is currently on a three-day visit to India in her capacity as the UN Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Financial Health. During her engagements in Mumbai and New Delhi, she praised India’s achievements in financial inclusion and digital public infrastructure.





She remarked that while India has done a remarkable job in building these systems, the next challenge lies in ensuring that such advances translate into tangible improvements in people’s lives. She stressed the importance of financial health as the next frontier in global development.





Speaking to the media, Queen Maxima expressed her happiness at returning to India, recalling her long-standing collaboration with the country on financial inclusion. She noted that the focus now must shift towards financial health, which she described as vital for improving the quality of life. Her comments underscored the global recognition of India’s digital public infrastructure as a model for inclusive growth.





In a lighter moment, Queen Maxima was asked about the Netherlands football team’s performance in the FIFA World Cup. She responded with optimism, saying that the team hopes to reach the finals, though acknowledging that there is still a long way to go. This remark added a personal touch to her otherwise policy-focused visit.





The Netherlands Embassy in India, Nepal and Bhutan also posted on X, welcoming Queen Maxima to India and highlighting her three-day programme in Mumbai and New Delhi. The Embassy noted her role as the UN Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Financial Health and her continued efforts to promote financial inclusion and health globally.





India’s Digital Public Infrastructure, which includes systems such as Aadhaar, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), and other digital governance frameworks, has been widely recognised as a pioneering model.





These platforms have enabled millions of people to access financial services seamlessly, reducing barriers and costs. India has also positioned itself as a partner to the Global South, offering its digital expertise to countries seeking to replicate similar systems.





Queen Maxima’s visit further validates India’s leadership in this domain and strengthens cooperation between India and the Netherlands on inclusive digital growth.





ANI







