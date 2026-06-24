



Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has paid solemn tribute to the victims of the Air India Flight 182 bombing on its forty‑first anniversary, marking the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism.





In his message, he emphasised that Canada stands firmly with survivors, families, and communities who continue to bear the grief of one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in the country’s history.





Carney recalled that the mid‑air bombing of Air India Flight 182 on 23 June 1985 claimed 329 innocent lives, including 268 Canadian citizens. He underlined that it remains the deadliest terrorist attack in Canada’s history and one of the most catastrophic acts of aviation terrorism worldwide. He stressed that the legacy of the tragedy demands both remembrance and vigilance, urging continued efforts to counter terrorism and extremist ideologies.





The Prime Minister highlighted new legislation aimed at defending the safety and security of Canadians, strengthening national security institutions, and disrupting terrorist financing and support networks.





He noted that the government is working to support frontline community‑based intervention programmes and to provide security agencies with stronger tools to detect, prevent, and disrupt terrorist activity. He reaffirmed that the government’s foremost duty is to protect Canadians, a mission that will always remain its central focus.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also paid tribute on the anniversary, reiterating India’s unwavering commitment to fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. In his message, he emphasised that New Delhi remains resolute in its fight against terrorism and continues to honour the memory of those lost in the tragedy.





The bombing, carried out by the Canada‑based Khalistani terrorist group Babbar Khalsa, destroyed the Boeing 747 aircraft operating on the Montreal‑London‑Delhi route at an altitude of 9,400 metres. The blast occurred while the aircraft was above the Atlantic Ocean, navigating Irish airspace. It marked the largest mass killing in Canadian history, claiming the lives of 329 individuals, including 268 Canadians and 24 Indian nationals.





The High Commission of India in Ottawa, together with the Consulates General in Toronto and Vancouver, continues to join families of the deceased and representatives of the Indian diaspora annually on 23 June to pay tribute across synchronised ceremonies. These commemorations ensure that the victims are remembered with dignity and solemnity.





More than four decades later, India, Canada, and Ireland continue to share the profound grief of this tragedy, which shocked the international community and permanently altered global aviation security standards. The attack is often compared in scale to the September 11 attacks of 2001, underscoring its devastating impact on international security and civil aviation.





ANI







