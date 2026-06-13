



An Indian Air Force AN-32 transport aircraft crashed while attempting to land at Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam on Saturday morning, killing five personnel, while the co-pilot survived and is under treatment.





The aircraft caught fire upon impact, prompting firefighting and rescue operations, and a court of inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause.





The incident occurred at the Rowriah airbase in Jorhat, a strategically important installation in Upper Assam. According to initial reports, the AN-32 transport aircraft met with an accident during landing, triggering a fire within the premises.





Emergency response teams were immediately deployed to contain the blaze and secure the site. Visuals from the crash showed extensive damage, with debris scattered across the airfield and thick smoke rising from the wreckage.





The Indian Air Force confirmed that five personnel lost their lives in the crash, while the co-pilot survived and is currently receiving medical treatment. Senior IAF officials rushed to the site to oversee rescue and recovery operations. The Air Force expressed deep regret over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the bereaved families, emphasising that the service stands firmly with them during this time of grief.





Local residents reported hearing a loud noise followed by a massive explosion, with the impact shaking the surrounding area. Witnesses described seeing the tail section of the aircraft and heavy smoke billowing into the sky.





The accident has once again drawn attention to the operational history of the AN-32, a Soviet-origin twin-engine tactical transport aircraft that has been a workhorse of the IAF for decades, particularly in challenging terrains and high-altitude regions.





The AN-32 has been involved in multiple accidents in India since its induction in 1986, with around 22 crashes recorded to date. Despite this history, the aircraft remains one of the most heavily used transport platforms of the IAF, playing a crucial role in logistics, troop movement, and supply operations across the country.





The most recent AN-32 crash before this incident occurred in 2025. Notably, in June 2019, an AN-32 carrying 13 personnel went missing after taking off from Jorhat for Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh; all on board were later confirmed dead after the wreckage was found in mountainous terrain.





The Indian Air Force has ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the crash. Investigators will examine whether technical faults, human error, or external factors contributed to the accident. The crash underscores the risks associated with operating ageing aircraft in demanding conditions, even as the IAF continues to rely on the AN-32 for vital missions.





The Rowriah Air Force Station, where the crash occurred, is a key installation in the Northeast, supporting military operations and logistics in the region. The accident has disrupted routine activities at the base, with emergency teams still engaged in site management and recovery efforts. Further details are awaited as the inquiry progresses.





ANI







