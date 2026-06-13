Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee, visited Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s Aircraft Division in Bangalore to review the progress of the Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS MK-1A program and other indigenous aviation projects.





His visit underscored the importance of the TEJAS MK-1A as a central pillar of the Indian Air Force’s modernisation drive and one of India’s flagship indigenous defence initiatives.





The review also included updates on the Hindustan Turbo Trainer HTT-40, India’s indigenous basic trainer aircraft designed to meet pilot training requirements.





The TEJAS MK-1A program has faced delays despite being critical to the Air Force’s combat fleet. The Indian Air Force has ordered 180 aircraft in two tranches, but deliveries have been postponed.





HAL conducted the first flight of the TEJAS MK-1A prototype at its Nashik facility on 17 October 2025, yet the Air Force has insisted on receiving the aircraft in a fully operational configuration before induction.





Secretary of Defence Production Sanjeev Kumar recently expressed confidence that deliveries would take place in the current financial year, noting that the aircraft is about 90 per cent ready, with the remaining integration of certain weapons still pending.





Kumar acknowledged that delays were partly due to supply chain disruptions affecting the GE Aerospace F404 engines, which power the TEJAS MK-1A.





He explained that the COVID-19 pandemic and reduced global orders had disrupted the supply chain, while civil aviation demand placed additional stress on jet engine production.





HAL has also faced delays in receiving software for the program, compounded by geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Despite these challenges, Kumar emphasised that HAL, DRDO, and the Air Force are working closely to accelerate delivery schedules and resolve bottlenecks.





He further elaborated that defence manufacturing requires a balance between support and accountability. While “hand-holding” is necessary for new entrants in the defence ecosystem, companies must also meet their commitments without undue leniency.





Kumar stressed that understanding the causes of delays and addressing them systematically is essential to prevent future bottlenecks. He highlighted that the TEJAS MK-1A, and later the TEJAS MK-2, remain under development, with DRDO responsible for integrating advanced radar and weapon systems to meet Air Force requirements.





India has also received credible inquiries from foreign nations interested in acquiring the Tejas fighter, reflecting international confidence in its capabilities.





However, Kumar reiterated that India’s strategic priority is to first meet the needs of its own Air Force before considering exports. He noted that similar interest exists for other indigenous systems such as the BrahMos missile and Pinaka artillery system, but domestic requirements remain paramount.





Air Marshal Dixit’s review at HAL Bangalore therefore comes at a crucial juncture, as the TEJAS MK-1A program is poised to transition from development to delivery.





His engagement reflects the Armed Forces’ commitment to indigenous aviation projects, including the HTT-40 trainer, which will strengthen pilot training infrastructure.





The visit also signals the importance of aligning HAL’s production schedules with the Air Force’s operational requirements, ensuring that India’s defence modernisation goals are met despite challenges in supply chains and development timelines.





ANI







