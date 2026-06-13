



Russia has officially unveiled the Amur-1650 diesel-electric submarine equipped with BrahMos supersonic missiles, marking a significant leap in conventional undersea strike capability.





The platform combines stealth, endurance, and vertical launch systems, positioning it as one of the most heavily armed non-nuclear submarines globally.





Russia has confirmed the integration of BrahMos missiles into its Amur-1650 submarine, dispelling earlier speculation. The submarine features vertical launch systems capable of firing both BrahMos and Club-S cruise missiles. This configuration allows the vessel to conduct salvo launches without relying on conventional torpedo tubes, thereby enhancing its offensive flexibility.





The Amur-1650 is reported to have one of the largest weapons load capacities among non-nuclear submarines worldwide. It can carry up to 28 weapons, including heavyweight torpedoes, cruise missiles, and precision-guided munitions. This makes it a formidable underwater strike platform, capable of sustained combat endurance rather than limited engagements.





The vertical launchers ensure the submarine can initiate multi-directional missile attacks against both sea and land targets. Defence analysts note that the BrahMos missile’s extremely high terminal speed significantly shortens enemy reaction times, making interception by naval air defence systems designed for subsonic threats highly difficult.





This transforms the Amur-1650 into a distributed strike capability platform, a role previously associated with nuclear-powered submarines.





The BrahMos missile's solid-propellant booster engine accelerates it to supersonic speed before separation, after which the liquid-fuelled ramjet sustains cruise speeds of Mach 3, approximately 3,700 km/h at sea level.





The missile has been tested successfully in multiple configurations, including ship-to-ship, ship-to-shore, shore-to-ship, ground-to-ground, air-to-ground, and air-to-sea roles, underscoring its versatility.





The unveiling of the Amur-1650 submarine at the International Maritime Defence Show Fleet 2026 in Kronstadt highlights Russia’s intent to reassert its competitiveness in the global submarine export market.





The submarine is equipped with an air-independent propulsion system, allowing it to remain submerged for extended periods of 20–25 days without surfacing. It also boasts reduced acoustic signatures, modern sonar systems, and the ability to operate autonomously for up to 60 days, with a displacement of around 3,000 tonnes and a crew complement of 42.





The integration of BrahMos missiles into a compact conventional submarine represents a strategic shift. It extends the operational role of diesel-electric submarines from coastal denial missions to precision-strike operations across contested maritime theatres.





This development is particularly significant in the Indo-Pacific, where naval modernisation and competition are intensifying. Russia’s move also signals its determination to maintain influence in the global naval export sector despite competition from Western, South Korean, Turkish, and Chinese manufacturers.





The Amur-1650’s modular strike ecosystem, capable of deploying both BrahMos and Club-S missiles, provides Russia with a versatile and survivable undersea strike capability.





By combining stealth endurance with high-speed precision strike weapons, the submarine is expected to be a nightmare for adversaries, compressing their decision-making windows and complicating defensive planning.





Agencies







