



JD VJD Vance’s proposal for deploying Indian or Saudi troops as peacekeepers in Ukraine was revealed in the book Regime Change. He opposed the idea of NATO forces being sent into the conflict, warning that such a move could provoke Russia.





His alternative suggestion was to involve non‑NATO countries such as India or Saudi Arabia, with the aim of supporting a ceasefire without drawing the United States deeper into the war. However, the proposal was met with scepticism and ultimately dismissed.





Donald Trump reportedly laughed off Vance’s suggestion, remarking that India would not contribute to or fund such missions. He acknowledged his cordial ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi but insisted that India does not finance such international operations.





Trump indicated he would be more open to the United Kingdom or France deploying troops, provided the United States avoided direct involvement. His comments reflected both his transactional approach to foreign policy and his reluctance to commit American forces abroad.





The exchange took place during a January 30, 2025 Oval Office meeting led by special envoy Keith Kellogg. The meeting outlined an ‘America First’ peace plan that avoided recognising Russian territorial claims but simultaneously barred Ukraine from regaining lost territory militarily.





Trump repeatedly criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling him a “bad negotiator” and labelling Ukraine the most corrupt country in the world. He also instructed Kellogg to avoid official contacts with Russia, while hinting at undisclosed parallel negotiations.





In a separate meeting with technology CEOs, Trump complained about high foreign tariffs, citing India’s 175% duties on US goods. He warned that companies failing to build within the United States would face massive tariffs.





This underscored his broader view of India as resistant to bearing costs in international arrangements, even as he maintained a positive personal relationship with Modi. His remarks illustrated the tension between strategic cooperation and economic disputes in the India–US relationship.





The episode highlights the divergence between Vance’s search for alternative peacekeeping solutions and Trump’s blunt rejection of India’s potential role. It also reflects Trump’s consistent emphasis on shielding the United States from costly overseas commitments while pressing allies and partners to shoulder greater responsibility.





The discussions revealed both the limits of India’s involvement in European security matters and Trump’s transactional approach to diplomacy and trade.





Agencies







