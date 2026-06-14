



India is set for a dramatic expansion of its satellite fleet, with ISRO Chairman V Narayanan announcing that the country will need to launch more than 200 satellites within the next three years to meet national and commercial demands.





This ambitious target underscores India’s reliance on private industry, start-ups, and academia to scale up capabilities, while also advancing towards its long-term goal of establishing a 52-tonne indigenous space station by 2035.





India currently has 56 operational satellites in orbit, but Narayanan emphasised that this number must rise sharply to support communication, navigation, disaster management, and strategic applications.





Speaking at the 10th Industry Connect event organised by IN-SPACe in Ahmedabad, he made clear that ISRO alone cannot achieve this scale, and the broader ecosystem must contribute.





He highlighted that ISRO is increasingly positioning itself as an enabler rather than working in isolation, pledging to handhold and support the start-up ecosystem.





The Indian space start-up sector has grown rapidly following sectoral reforms, with more than 400 start-ups now active. Narayanan stressed that future growth will depend on coordinated efforts across ISRO, industry, and research institutions.





He also confirmed that India is progressing with plans for its own space station, a 52-tonne facility expected by 2035, which will mark a major milestone in India’s space journey.





Narayanan reflected on the evolution of India’s space programme, from early sounding rocket experiments to complex deep-space and commercial missions. He cited landmark achievements such as the Mars Orbiter Mission, Chandrayaan-1, Chandrayaan-2, and Chandrayaan-3, noting that India became the first country to successfully land near the lunar south pole with Chandrayaan-3.





He also referred to the Aditya-L1 solar mission, which placed India among a select group of nations with dedicated solar observation capability.





On commercial capabilities, Narayanan highlighted India’s transition into a global launch hub, including missions carrying large foreign payloads. He recalled that India progressed from humble beginnings to conducting a purely commercial launch of a 6,000 kg satellite for an American company using an Indian rocket.





He added that India has conducted over 4,000 sounding rocket launches, while its satellite fleet has expanded from experimental systems to advanced platforms supporting communication, Earth observation, and navigation.





Narayanan stressed that satellites now form the backbone of modern infrastructure, supporting services such as banking, telecom, disaster warning, education, and healthcare delivery. He underlined that the demand for satellites is rising rapidly as India expands its space capabilities and seeks to support a wide range of civilian and strategic applications.





At the Ahmedabad event, IN-SPACe signed an agreement with the Government of Tamil Nadu to develop a Common Technical Facility at the upcoming Space Vehicles Cluster at SIPCOT Allikulam.





This facility will focus on manufacturing, testing, and integration of launch vehicle systems, and will be shared by industries operating within the cluster. The initiative reinforces a centre–state partnership model aimed at scaling India’s space manufacturing capabilities.





The announcement reflects India’s broader vision of strengthening its presence in the global space economy. By targeting over 200 satellites in three years, India is positioning itself for rapid growth, increased private-sector participation, and a larger share of the commercial satellite launch and space-services market.





Industry experts believe this scale of demand will create significant opportunities for Indian space start-ups, component manufacturers, and aerospace suppliers, driving innovation and expanding India’s role as a leading spacefaring nation.





Agencies







