



India and France are set to accelerate defence cooperation during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France, with a strong emphasis on submarine procurement, fighter jet deals, and deeper co‑development under the ‘Make in India’ framework.





The talks will focus on expediting the ₹36,000 crore Scorpene submarine project and advancing the ₹3.25 lakh crore Rafale fighter jet acquisition, while also exploring sixth‑generation fighter collaboration.





New Delhi is seeking to bolster its military strength, particularly underwater combat capabilities, against the backdrop of intensifying contestation in key maritime zones such as the Gulf of Oman.





France has emerged as a trusted supplier of military hardware, and both nations are determined to deepen their strategic partnership. Prime Minister Modi’s week‑long visit to France and Slovakia will include participation in the G7 Summit outreach sessions and bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and Slovakian leaders.





The Indian Navy’s plan to procure three additional Scorpene submarines is expected to be a major focus. These submarines will be jointly constructed by state‑run Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) and French defence major Naval Group.





Although the defence ministry cleared the nearly ₹36,000 crore deal over two years ago, negotiations have been delayed due to technical and commercial complexities. The urgency of expanding India’s underwater fleet has grown, given the looming retirement of legacy submarines and increasing maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean Region.





India has already built six Scorpene submarines under Project 75 in collaboration with Naval Group. The follow‑on order for three more is seen as critical to maintaining operational readiness.





Defence experts highlight that the developments in the Gulf of Oman and wider Indo‑Pacific contestation underscore the need for India to strengthen its undersea deterrence. The procurement delays have strained readiness, making the acceleration of this project a priority.





Beyond submarines, fighter jet deals are also central to the discussions. India is advancing a mega defence acquisition program worth ₹3.25 lakh crore to procure 114 Rafale fighter jets from France. The deal bypasses multi‑vendor competition and is structured around domestic aerospace manufacturing, with up to 94 aircraft expected to be built in India.





This aligns with the government’s push for indigenisation and technology transfer. The Indian Air Force currently operates 36 Rafales, and the new acquisition is intended to address squadron deficiencies.





France has signalled strong support for India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, with future defence cooperation envisioned as equal partnerships rather than traditional client‑vendor arrangements. French diplomatic sources have confirmed that the Rafale deal will be structured to maximise co‑development, local integration of weapons systems, and industrial participation by Indian firms. This approach reflects a broader shift in India‑France defence ties towards long‑term collaboration.





In addition, both nations are exploring joint development of a sixth‑generation fighter aircraft following the collapse of the Franco‑German Future Combat Air System (FCAS) program.





Preliminary discussions between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart earlier this year highlighted the potential for collaboration in next‑generation combat aviation.





This would complement India’s indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program and provide access to advanced technologies such as stealth, artificial intelligence, and hypersonic propulsion.





The Ministry of External Affairs has emphasised that defence cooperation will be a key agenda item during Modi’s talks with Macron. Additional Secretary (Europe‑West) Piyush Srivastava noted that India and France share deep‑rooted defence ties, with recent efforts focusing on co‑production, technology transfer, and co‑development. He stressed that while no single project would be highlighted, all major proposals would be discussed in detail.





The visit comes at a time when India is rapidly scaling up its maritime footprint in the Indian Ocean Region. With legacy submarines nearing retirement and procurement delays affecting readiness, the expansion of undersea capabilities is critical.





At the same time, the Rafale deal and potential sixth‑generation fighter collaboration signal India’s ambition to strengthen its air combat capabilities through trusted partnerships.





The India‑France defence relationship has evolved into a strategic imperative, encompassing submarines, fighter jets, advanced propulsion, and emerging technologies. Modi’s visit is expected to reinforce this trajectory, ensuring that cooperation moves beyond procurement into co‑development and indigenisation, thereby enhancing India’s strategic autonomy.





ANI







