



Russian President Vladimir Putin has renewed Moscow’s offer to India for joint development and supply of the Sukhoi Su‑57 stealth fighter jet, declaring that Russia is prepared to share its most advanced military technology without restrictions.





Speaking at the Constantine Palace in Saint Petersburg during the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on 4 June 2026, Putin described the Su‑57 as the “best in the world” and emphasised that there would be “no issues, no limitations” in granting India full access to the aircraft’s technology.





Putin reminded the assembled international media that Russia had earlier invited India to co‑develop the Su‑57 under the Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) program, a venture from which New Delhi withdrew in 2018.





At the time, India had invested nearly $300 million in preliminary designs but raised concerns over the fighter’s stealth performance, delays in engine development, and insufficient technology sharing. Putin noted that India had preferred Russia to proceed independently, leaving open the possibility of joining later.





In his remarks, Putin also contrasted Russia’s openness with Western defence suppliers, who traditionally restrict access to sensitive source codes and impose operational limitations. He praised India’s independent foreign policy, particularly its ability to withstand pressure from Washington, and suggested that Russia’s proposal aligns more closely with New Delhi’s strategic autonomy.





The renewed offer comes at a critical juncture for the Indian Air Force, which currently lacks a fifth‑generation stealth fighter even as regional rivals advance their capabilities.





China continues to expand its fleet of J‑20 stealth fighters, while Pakistan has announced plans to acquire the Chinese J‑35AE. India’s indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme is progressing but is unlikely to enter service before the mid‑2030s, leaving a significant capability gap in the interim.





Russia’s state‑owned defence exporter, Rosoboronexport, has revised its terms to align with India’s “Make in India” initiative, offering joint production and extensive technology transfer. A particularly notable development is the introduction of a new twin‑seat Su‑57 variant.





Unlike conventional trainer aircraft, the second cockpit is designed as a tactical command station, enabling the operator to control loyal wingman drones and manage advanced electronic warfare missions. This configuration has drawn strong interest from analysts, as it directly addresses India’s long‑standing preference for two‑crew fighters.





The Indian Air Force continues to grapple with a shrinking squadron strength, with authorised levels set at 42 squadrons but actual numbers closer to 31. The retirement of ageing MiG‑21s has exacerbated the shortfall, intensifying the urgency for a bridging solution. Russia’s proposal, therefore, arrives at a moment when India is actively evaluating options to restore its combat edge.





While the United States has floated the possibility of offering the F‑35, India remains cautious about the American proposal due to concerns over operational restrictions, limited technology access, and the absence of local manufacturing commitments.





In contrast, Russia’s latest offer promises joint production, full technology transfer, and integration with India’s defence industrial base, making it markedly different in scope and ambition.





The Su‑57 itself represents Russia’s most advanced stealth fighter, capable of speeds approaching Mach 2, a combat range of 3,500 kilometres, and a service ceiling of 20,000 metres. Its radar cross‑section is estimated between 0.1 and 1 square metre, making it significantly less detectable than conventional fighters.





The aircraft features internal weapons bays, advanced sensors, and super‑cruise capability, enabling sustained supersonic flight without afterburners. The new twin‑seat variant further enhances its role in network‑centric warfare, positioning it as a platform for future manned‑unmanned teaming operations.





Putin’s declaration of “no issues, no limitations” underscores Russia’s willingness to recalibrate its defence partnership with India. If accepted, the deal would not only provide the Indian Air Force with a fifth‑generation fighter but also grant New Delhi unprecedented ownership and sovereignty over critical aerospace technologies.





This could reshape India’s airpower trajectory and reinforce its strategic autonomy at a time of intensifying regional competition.





Agencies







