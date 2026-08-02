



India’s aspiration to acquire a fifth-generation fighter jet from Russia is increasingly shaped by geopolitical considerations, Ajay Banerjee of The Tribune reported





The Indian Air Force has identified the Sukhoi-57 as a potential stopgap solution until the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft becomes operational in the next decade. Discussions within the Ministry of Defence over the past six to eight months have centred on the possible acquisition of 80 to 100 Sukhoi-57 fighters, though no final decision has yet been taken.





The geopolitical challenge stems from fresh sanctions legislation in the United States. The Senate recently passed the Lindsey Graham Sanctioning Russia Act of 2026 by an overwhelming majority, authorising the imposition of 100 per cent tariffs against nations purchasing Russian energy or military equipment.





The legislation now moves to the House of Representatives for further debate. If India proceeds with the Sukhoi-57 deal, it would once again be defying US sanctions, as it did in 2018 when it acquired the S-400 air defence system despite the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act being in force.





India has consistently maintained that its defence ties with Russia are based on national priorities. The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated this position, noting that New Delhi remains engaged with US stakeholders while monitoring the evolving situation.





Sources within the government have indicated that sanctions will not prevent procurement if Russia can supply the jets and the aircraft is selected. India has historically found ways to navigate such restrictions when national security requirements demanded it.





The urgency of the decision is underscored by developments in the region. China already operates the J-20 and J-35 fifth-generation fighters and has pledged to supply Pakistan with similar aircraft. This assurance was one of Beijing’s first major commitments to Islamabad following the India-Pakistan skirmish during Operation Sindoor in May last year.





The induction of these platforms by India’s adversaries has heightened the pressure on New Delhi to accelerate its own fifth-generation capability.





India’s reliance on Russia for defence imports remains significant. Since 2008, 59 per cent of India’s defence acquisitions have come from Russia, with France, the US and Israel trailing at 12 per cent, 10 per cent and 9.5 per cent respectively.





For the Indian Air Force, the Sukhoi-57 offers additional advantages, including maintenance commonality with the Sukhoi-30MKI fleet, of which 270 are currently in service. A Russian delegation from the Sukhoi Design Bureau has already assessed Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s facilities in Nashik, Koraput and Kasaragod, confirming readiness for full-scale production should India approve local manufacturing.





HAL has prepared a detailed analysis outlining the investments required in infrastructure, technology upgrades, research and development, human resources and supply chain enhancements to enable domestic production of the Sukhoi-57. This aligns with India’s broader push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing, while also ensuring operational sovereignty in the long term.





The definition of a fifth-generation aircraft rests on its ability to provide pilots with decision superiority over adversaries. Advanced onboard sensors, stealth technology and millions of lines of software code make such aircraft difficult to track and counter.





Generational shifts in aviation are marked by innovations that cannot be retrofitted into existing platforms, underscoring the transformative nature of fifth-generation technology.





India’s deliberations over the Sukhoi-57 are therefore not merely about aircraft acquisition but about balancing strategic autonomy against geopolitical pressures. The decision will determine whether New Delhi prioritises immediate operational needs over the risk of sanctions, while simultaneously shaping its long-term defence industrial base.





Agencies







