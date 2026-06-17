



Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France.





The discussions centred on strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations, with both leaders reviewing cooperation across multiple sectors.





In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi described the meeting as very good and referred to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as his brother. He expressed gratitude to the UAE government for its care and concern towards the Indian community living in the Emirates.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the leaders also exchanged views on the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The statement emphasised that the talks included measures to deepen bilateral ties and discussions on peace, security and stability in the region.





Prime Minister Modi also held bilateral meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. With Carney, the talks reviewed progress in bilateral engagement and explored ways to strengthen cooperation in trade, energy, innovation, education and people-to-people exchanges.





During the Outreach Session of the G7 Summit, Prime Minister Modi underscored the importance of trust in building international partnerships. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to advancing sustainable and inclusive global development. The session was themed “Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity.”





The Prime Minister stressed that global cooperation should move beyond the traditional donor-recipient framework and instead be based on solidarity and equality. He highlighted India’s “humanity first” approach, reflected in initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the Global Biofuel Alliance, Mission LiFe and the ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ campaign.





He reiterated that India’s vision of international partnership is rooted in the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, meaning “the world is one family.” This philosophy underlines India’s commitment to equitable and sustainable progress at the global level.





Prime Minister Modi arrived in Evian earlier on Tuesday following an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron. This marks India’s 13th participation in the G7 Summit as a partner nation and the Prime Minister’s seventh consecutive appearance at the forum.





On the second day of the summit, Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump held a brief interaction after the traditional family photograph. A formal bilateral meeting between the two leaders is scheduled for 17 June, with the White House confirming that discussions will focus heavily on advancing the proposed India-US trade agreement.





This agreement, if finalised, would mark the first formal trade pact between India and the United States, underscoring the growing strategic and economic engagement between the two countries.





ANI







