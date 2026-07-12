



Vietnam’s Prime Minister Le Minh Hun on Saturday issued an urgent directive to authorities at both the central and local levels following the tragic capsizing of a tourist boat near Phu Quoc Island that killed fifteen Indian tourists.





He ordered that search and rescue operations be prioritised, victims and their families be assisted, and the cause of the accident be thoroughly investigated.





In a statement shared by the Consulate General of Vietnam in Mumbai on Facebook, Vietnamese authorities expressed their deepest sympathies over the tragedy involving Indian nationals. They conveyed heartfelt condolences, stating that their thoughts were with the victims and their families during this difficult time.





The Prime Minister directed authorities to mobilise all necessary medical resources and supplies to treat the injured, minimise further loss of life and property, and provide support and encouragement to the families of those who lost loved ones.





His directive also called for a comprehensive assessment of the incident. Authorities were asked to identify shortcomings, determine both direct and indirect causes of the accident, and implement corrective measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future.





Le Minh Hun further ordered an urgent investigation into the accident and instructed authorities to take strict legal action against any organisation or individual found responsible for violating regulations that may have contributed to the disaster. The statement emphasised that those found guilty would be dealt with in accordance with the law.





Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs was tasked with closely coordinating with the Embassy of India in Vietnam and other relevant agencies to facilitate consular assistance, ensure the protection of Indian citizens, and address all issues concerning the affected families.





Reaffirming Vietnam’s commitment to assisting those impacted, the Consulate said the country would do everything possible to support the victims, uphold the highest safety standards for international tourists, and stand by the families of the Indian nationals.





Earlier on Saturday, a tourist speedboat carrying thirty-six people, including thirty-two Indian tourists, capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island off Phu Quoc. The Indian Embassy in Vietnam later confirmed that all fifteen people killed in the accident were Indian tourists.





Additional reports from Vietnamese maritime authorities indicated that strong winds and rough sea conditions were likely contributing factors to the capsizing.





Rescue teams faced immense difficulty as several passengers were trapped inside the overturned vessel. Emergency medical teams were deployed to An Thoi Port to treat survivors, while the deceased were transferred to hospitals for identification.





Indian officials are coordinating with Vietnamese counterparts to arrange repatriation of the deceased and medical evacuation of the injured. The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi is expected to release a detailed statement once the situation stabilises.





ANI







