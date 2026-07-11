



Israeli defence company Rafael Advanced Defence Systems is reportedly in advanced discussions with Indian defence firms to establish a production line for the Tamir interceptors used in the Iron Dome air defence system, Mathrubhumi reported





If finalised, this would mark a major expansion of the India–Israel defence partnership, strengthening local manufacturing and positioning India as a hub for both domestic deployment and international exports of advanced missile defence systems.





The plan envisages manufacturing Iron Dome interceptors in India, making it only the second country after the United States to produce these missiles outside Israel. This aligns closely with India’s long-standing policy of encouraging foreign defence companies to manufacture locally through joint ventures, technology transfer and industrial collaboration.





The proposal is not limited to assembly but reflects deeper cooperation in defence production, technology sharing and supply-chain resilience.





Officials have suggested that the partnership could extend to joint production of other defence systems, collaboration on future military technologies and mechanisms for emergency procurement during heightened security situations. Though details remain unannounced, the discussions indicate a desire to institutionalise a relationship that has steadily expanded over the past two decades.





India’s importance to Rafael lies in its status as one of the world’s largest defence importers, coupled with its push for localisation. Establishing production in India would provide Rafael with lower manufacturing costs, access to India’s growing defence industrial base, a hub for exports, greater resilience by diversifying production beyond Israel and the United States, and compliance with India’s localisation requirements.





Rafael already operates production lines in Israel and the US through its partnership with Raytheon, and an Indian facility would further strengthen its global network.





For India, the project dovetails with its ambition to expand domestic defence production and reduce reliance on imports. Successive governments have promoted policies encouraging foreign manufacturers to set up facilities in India, aiming to strengthen supply chains, create skilled employment and boost defence exports. Tamir interceptor production would add another high-value missile programme to India’s growing defence ecosystem.





India and Israel’s defence ties have grown steadily, covering missiles, drones, radars, surveillance systems and electronic warfare. The jointly developed Barak 8 air defence system is a notable success, now deployed across India’s Army, Navy and Air Force.





Israeli firms have also partnered with Indian companies to manufacture UAVs and other equipment. The proposed Iron Dome interceptor production would be another step in this evolving industrial relationship rather than a one-off procurement.





The timing is significant as global demand for air defence systems has surged due to ongoing conflicts and evolving security threats. Governments worldwide are investing in missile defence to counter rockets, drones and cruise missiles. Expanding manufacturing capacity outside Israel would help Rafael meet this demand, reduce pressure on existing facilities and improve supply-chain flexibility during crises.





No official agreement has yet been announced, and the project would require decisions on technology transfer, production responsibilities, export arrangements and regulatory clearances.





Nonetheless, the proposal is important because it reflects a broader shift in global defence manufacturing, where companies increasingly build production partnerships in countries with industrial capacity, skilled workforces and growing markets.





For India, such partnerships strengthen its position as a defence manufacturing hub. For Rafael, expanding into India enhances flexibility, supports exports and deepens its presence in one of the world’s largest defence markets.





Agencies







