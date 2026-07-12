



Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced on Saturday that the Strait of Hormuz has been closed “until further notice.”





The statement, carried by Press TV, declared that the strategic waterway would remain shut until the United States ends what Tehran described as its “interference” in West Asia.





The IRGC explained that the decision was taken in light of the prevailing security situation, which it attributed to unlawful intervention by foreign powers. It emphasised that no vessel would be permitted to transit the strait until Washington halts its activities in the region.





The IRGC Navy issued a warning against any military action under the pretext of the closure, stressing that such moves would provoke a strong response. It cautioned that if the enemy exploited the situation to commit further aggression, Iranian forces would retaliate by targeting additional bases belonging to adversaries in the region.





Responsibility for any consequences arising from the closure, the IRGC said, would rest squarely with the United States, Israel, and countries hosting military facilities allegedly used for operations against Iran.





These developments coincide with diplomatic efforts aimed at easing tensions. Qatari negotiators have travelled to Tehran to explore conditions for resuming talks between the United States and Iran following recent military escalations.





On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi met his Omani counterpart Seyyed Badr Al-Busaidi in Muscat. Their discussions centred on strengthening bilateral relations, regional developments, and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.





Araqchi later posted on his official Telegram channel that the two diplomats had reviewed ties between Tehran and Muscat across various fields, alongside broader regional issues.





According to Iran’s Foreign Ministry, the talks also addressed mechanisms to ensure safe passage of ships in line with Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding. Oman reiterated its support for diplomacy as a means of reducing tensions in the region.





Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump stated on Friday that Washington had agreed to continue talks with Tehran following a request from the Islamic Republic. However, he reiterated that the United States considers the previous ceasefire between the two sides to be “over.”





The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, has once again raised concerns about global energy security. The waterway handles a significant portion of international oil and gas shipments, and its disruption carries far-reaching economic implications.





Regional observers note that Oman’s mediation and Qatar’s involvement reflect broader Gulf efforts to prevent escalation.





Yet the IRGC’s uncompromising stance underscores the fragility of the situation, with the potential for confrontation remaining high unless diplomatic channels yield progress.





ANI







