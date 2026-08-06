



Apollo Micro Systems has secured fresh defence orders worth ₹213.39 crore from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Defence Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and private industries, marking another significant expansion in its order book.





The company’s empanelment as a Prime Development Agency for the Indigenous Precision Range Extension Kit (IPREK) program further strengthens its role in India’s defence ecosystem.





Apollo Micro Systems announced on 5 August 2026 that it has received new contracts valued at ₹213.39 crore.





These orders were awarded in the ordinary course of business and span DRDO, defence PSUs, and private sector firms.





The company did not disclose the detailed breakup of the contracts or their execution timelines, but the inflow adds considerable strength to its pipeline.





The announcement follows closely on the heels of Apollo Micro Systems being empanelled by the Indian Air Force as a Prime Development Agency for the Indigenous Precision Range Extension Kit program under the Make‑II category of the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020.





This program involves developing a guidance kit to convert 500 kg unguided bombs into precision glide weapons, enabling standoff strikes from distances exceeding 80 kilometres. Such capability allows aircraft to remain outside the range of many air defence systems, enhancing survivability and operational effectiveness.





Apollo Micro Systems clarified that the empanelment does not yet constitute a commercial contract. Revenue will accrue only after a Project Sanction Order and subsequent procurement contract are issued. Nevertheless, the empanelment is a strong endorsement of the company’s engineering and technological capabilities in precision‑guided munitions.





The latest orders come just weeks after Apollo Micro Systems secured contracts worth ₹134.35 crore from DRDO, the Indian Navy, defence PSUs, a state government, and private clients.





Its step‑down subsidiary, IDL Explosives Ltd, also received work orders worth ₹55.22 crore, scheduled for execution over two years. These developments highlight the company’s growing footprint across defence electronics, explosives, and mission‑critical systems.





In parallel, Apollo Micro Systems has been pursuing strategic expansion. Last month, it signed a share purchase agreement to acquire a 41.33 per cent stake in Premier Explosives Ltd for ₹1,550 crore.





This acquisition, involving 2.22 crore equity shares, will give Apollo Micro Systems control of Premier Explosives and significantly broaden its presence in the defence manufacturing value chain. The move aligns with the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, aiming to build an integrated indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem.





The combination of fresh orders, empanelment in advanced weapon programs, and strategic acquisitions demonstrates Apollo Micro Systems’ ambition to consolidate its role as a leading indigenous defence manufacturer. Its trajectory suggests increasing participation in India’s defence modernisation efforts, particularly in precision‑guided weapons, explosives, and mission‑critical electronics.





Agencies







