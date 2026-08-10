



Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has categorically rejected reports of Chinese encroachment, affirming that the Indian Army is effectively patrolling and safeguarding the state’s territory.





His statement comes amid heightened speculation and China’s repeated attempts to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, which India has strongly dismissed as baseless.





The Chief Minister stated that there are no signs of encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh. He emphasised that the Indian Army remains fully deployed along the Line of Actual Control and continues to safeguard every inch of Indian territory. His remarks were intended to reassure the public and counter narratives suggesting otherwise.





The statement followed the Centre’s recent move to formally identify 27 locations in Arunachal Pradesh by their standard names on the official Survey of India map. This exercise was aimed at ensuring accurate recognition of these places and raising public awareness of their geographical and historical significance. It also directly counters China’s repeated attempts to assign fictitious names to Indian territory.





Among the newly identified locations are strategically significant sites such as Long Ju, which was one of the earliest flashpoints between India and China in 1959, three years before the 1962 war. Other key places include Maja village in Upper Subansiri district, Bisa village, and the mountain passes of Dzo La, Riza La and Pukur La. Thag La, the high-altitude pass where one of the opening battles of the 1962 war took place, has also been formally marked. Jairampur in Changlang district, an important logistics hub for security forces, was included as well.





Additional locations identified on the map include Sambho Sarovar, Bara Kundun, Chhota Kundun, Dhan Bari, Pritnagar, Teritnagar, Ramnagar, Jaswant Garh, Sagar, Padma, Jyotinagar, Baisakhi, Sher-e-Thapa Memorial, Chhota Ropuk, Bara Ropuk, Shivaji Nagar, Sunpura, Kamlang Nagar and Buddhamandir. These places hold both cultural and strategic importance, reinforcing India’s claim and presence in the region.





India has consistently rejected Beijing’s practice of renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh, describing such actions as vain and preposterous. New Delhi has maintained that these attempts cannot alter the undeniable reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will remain an integral part of India.





Officials have stressed that such moves by China are aimed at creating baseless narratives and cannot change ground realities.





The Chief Minister also highlighted that the Indian Army’s presence ensures that local communities remain secure. He noted that the government is attentive to concerns raised by tribal groups and local organisations, but reiterated that the Army’s vigilance leaves no room for encroachment. Reports of incursions circulating on social media were dismissed as rumours, with officials urging the public to rely on verified information.





This clarification comes at a time when India is strengthening its border infrastructure and communication networks in Arunachal Pradesh. The identification of locations on the official map is part of a broader program to assert sovereignty and enhance awareness among citizens. It also sends a clear message to Beijing that India will not tolerate attempts to undermine its territorial integrity.





The Indian Army has previously rebutted similar claims of encroachment, calling them incorrect and without basis. The latest statement by the Chief Minister reinforces the alignment between the state government and the armed forces in safeguarding national security.





Agencies







