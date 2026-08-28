



Bangladesh is pressing ahead with plans to procure China’s J-10CE fighters instead of the French Rafale, citing lower costs, compatibility with existing Chinese systems, and claimed combat performance during the India-Pakistan conflict, Mint reported





India disputes Pakistan’s claims of Rafale losses, but Dhaka sees the J-10CE as a cost-effective solution for its air force modernisation program.





Bangladesh has prepared a draft agreement to acquire J-10CE fighter jets and attack helicopters. Prime Minister’s Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman confirmed that procurement negotiations have been held, with the deal likely to proceed if funds are allocated in the current fiscal year. If not, it will be deferred to the next budget.





The plan is part of a broader effort to acquire fourth-generation multirole combat aircraft, attack helicopters, VIP helicopters, and UAV systems.





The J-10CE is the export version of China’s J-10C, already operated by the People’s Liberation Army Air Force and Pakistan. Bangladesh has highlighted the aircraft’s affordability compared with European fighters such as the Rafale and Eurofighter Typhoon.





Zahed emphasised that Chinese fighters of similar capability are significantly cheaper, making them attractive for Dhaka’s limited defence budget.





Pakistan claimed last year that its J-10CE fighters shot down six Indian aircraft, including three Rafales, during Operation Sindoor. China also attributed Indian losses to the J-10’s capabilities. India, however, never confirmed that Rafales were downed, acknowledging losses but not specifying aircraft types.





Reuters reported that Indian miscalculations about the PL-15 missile’s range contributed to the losses, rather than proving the J-10’s superiority over the Rafale.





The Rafale is a twin-engine multirole fighter with a combat radius of about 1,850 km, 14 hardpoints, and advanced systems including the Thales RBE2 AESA radar and SPECTRA electronic warfare suite. It is designed for deep strikes, reconnaissance, anti-ship missions, and nuclear deterrence.





The J-10C, by contrast, is a single-engine fighter with a combat radius of about 1,100 km, delta-wing and canard configuration, and compatibility with the PL-15 long-range missile. It can reach speeds of Mach 2.1 and is optimised for agility and multirole missions.





Bangladesh’s interest in the J-10CE dates back to discussions in Beijing in March 2025, when interim government chief adviser Muhammad Yunus expressed interest in acquiring the fighter. The latest negotiations have advanced to a draft agreement covering both J-10CE aircraft and attack helicopters.





Reports suggest the cost of acquiring 20 J-10CE fighters, including training, logistics, and infrastructure, could reach around $2.3 billion, with each aircraft effectively costing about $115 million once supplementary expenses are included.





Bangladesh already operates Chinese-origin military equipment, making the J-10CE a logical continuation of its defence procurement strategy.





Major General (Retd) ANM Muniruzzaman noted that the acquisition would enhance Dhaka’s defence capabilities but cautioned about geopolitical implications, particularly given Bangladesh’s trade ties with the US.





Zahed, however, stressed that Bangladesh now enjoys greater independence in foreign and defence policy, enabling it to make strategic decisions based on national interests.





India is closely monitoring the development. While the Indian Air Force maintains a decisive edge with its Rafales and Su-30MKIs, the induction of J-10CE fighters in both Pakistan and Bangladesh underscores China’s expanding military footprint in South Asia. This could complicate India’s strategic calculus, even if the immediate balance remains in New Delhi’s favour.





Agencies







