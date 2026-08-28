



India’s participation in the forthcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Bishkek has been described as being of fundamental importance by Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to India, Askar Beshimov.





He emphasised that New Delhi’s role is vital not only for Kyrgyzstan but also for the SCO as a whole, particularly in shaping a multipolar world order.





In his interview ahead of the high-level gathering, Beshimov highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s experience in advancing development agendas, combating terrorism, and reforming international institutions.





He noted that PM Modi commands considerable authority on the global stage and that his insights will be highly sought after during the Bishkek Summit, which is being held under the motto “25 Years of the SCO: Sustainable Peace, Development and Shared Prosperity.”





Regional economic integration has been identified as a core priority by Bishkek. Kyrgyzstan advocates for the establishment of effective financial mechanisms, including a SCO Development Bank, Development Fund, and Investment Fund.





Among the expected outcomes of the summit is the adoption of the Bishkek Jubilee Declaration, which will outline the organisation’s strategic development up to 2050. Statements on energy efficiency and nuclear safety cooperation are also anticipated.





The Ambassador underscored the strength of bilateral ties between India and Kyrgyzstan, describing them as having reached the level of a strategic partnership. He pointed to progressive cooperation in political, defence, and educational spheres.





Key milestones include the June 2025 entry into force of the Agreement on Promotion and Mutual Protection of Investments, the 2025 to 2027 foreign ministry cooperation program, regular Khanjar joint military exercises, and the establishment of the Kyrgyz Indian Mountain Biomedical Research Centre in Bishkek.





A unique human bridge between the two nations is formed by the approximately 20,000 Indian students currently enrolled in Kyrgyzstan. Bilateral trade turnover reached around $120 million by the end of 2025, though Beshimov acknowledged this figure remains far below genuine capacities.





He stressed that economic collaboration, particularly in mining, IT, renewable energy, and pharmaceuticals, is expected to take centre stage.





Beshimov confirmed that Prime Minister Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with President Sadyr Zhaparov on the margins of the summit. Discussions will focus on consolidating trade, transport connectivity, tourism, and coordination at the United Nations.





As a landlocked nation, Kyrgyzstan strongly supports transport corridors linking India and Central Asia, including the International North South Transport Corridor and the Chabahar route, viewing India as a natural and strategic partner.





This diplomatic engagement forms part of a broader regional itinerary announced by the Ministry of External Affairs. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to embark on a bilateral visit to Uzbekistan from 29 to 30 August, followed by his journey to the Kyrgyz Republic for the SCO Summit from 31 August to 1 September.





In Tashkent, at the invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, PM Modi will undertake his fourth visit to Uzbekistan.





The agenda includes reviewing cooperation in trade, defence, digital connectivity, energy, and education, while aligning on the shared developmental visions of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Uzbekistan 2030.





From Tashkent, the Prime Minister will travel to Bishkek to participate in the milestone 25th anniversary summit of the SCO, where India has been a full member since 2017.





The Ministry of External Affairs has stated that PM Modi will address the summit, highlighting India’s priorities of security, connectivity, and opportunity.





Alongside bilateral meetings with SCO leaders, his itinerary also includes attending the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games, which celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Central Asia.





This four-day visit is expected to deepen India’s strategic and economic engagement with Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, strengthen its participation in the SCO, and advance cooperation with Central Asian partners across security, connectivity, trade, technology, education, and culture.





ANI







