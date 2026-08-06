



Bangladesh has expressed outrage over the live interaction of deposed former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with the media in New Delhi. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka accused her of launching venomous vitriol against Bangladesh and its people during the event.





In a strongly worded statement, the ministry said it was outraged that the absconding convicted genocider was allowed to engage in such an interaction. It described the remarks made by Hasina and her associates as an attack on the State of Bangladesh and its citizens.





Dhaka emphasised that concerns had already been conveyed to the Government of India about the likely ramifications of permitting such an event. Despite these warnings, the press interaction was allowed to proceed, which Bangladesh described as deeply regrettable.





The ministry noted that the timing of the event was particularly offensive, as it coincided with the second anniversary of the July Revolution. It said that Hasina’s appearance on Indian soil was an affront to Bangladesh’s sovereignty and a grievous insult to the martyrs of the revolution.





The statement condemned Hasina’s denial of facts established by the United Nations, including the killing of civilians and children during July–August 2024 by her regime. It described her attempt to reverse the tide of history as futile, stressing that the people of Bangladesh had already rejected such efforts.





Reaffirming the ideals of the July Revolution, the ministry declared that Bangladesh would never return to the dark days of fascism and would never become a client state. It insisted that Hasina and her associates would never again have a place in the country’s political life.





Bangladesh reiterated its desire to maintain constructive and forward-looking relations with India. It said that ties should be based on sovereign equality, mutual respect, non-interference, and national dignity. However, it regretted that repeated requests for Hasina’s extradition under the 2013 treaty had not yet received a response from India.





The ministry added that allowing Hasina to interact with the media under any pretext was deeply hurtful to the sentiments of the Bangladeshi people. It warned that such actions were detrimental to the development of harmonious bilateral relations.





Earlier in the day, Sheikh Hasina announced her decision to return to Bangladesh in December. She declared that she was prepared to face arrest, imprisonment, or even threats to her life.





Speaking at her first virtual press briefing from New Delhi since leaving Bangladesh, she said she could not remain abroad while her supporters and countrymen continued to suffer. She vowed to return to her people, stating that whatever fate awaited her, she would go back in December.





This latest confrontation underscores the deep tensions between Dhaka and New Delhi over Hasina’s continued presence in India. It highlights the political sensitivity surrounding her planned return and the unresolved issue of her extradition.





ANI







