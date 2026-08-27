



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to launch the long-awaited T-72 tank overhaul project at the Vehicle Factory in Jabalpur.





This initiative is aimed at extending the operational life of the Indian Army’s T-72 tanks and reinforcing the country’s indigenous defence capabilities.





The visit highlights Jabalpur’s growing role in defence equipment maintenance and modernisation, strengthening its position within India’s defence production ecosystem.





Singh will perform the ground breaking ceremony at the Vehicle Factory, marking a significant milestone in the Army’s efforts to maintain combat readiness of its armoured fleet. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will receive the Defence Minister at Dumna Airport and accompany him during the visit, underscoring the importance of the event at both state and national levels.





The T-72, popularly known as ‘Ajeya’, remains one of the mainstays of the Indian Army’s armoured corps. Armed with a 125-mm smoothbore gun, the tank is capable of firing both conventional ammunition and anti-tank guided missiles.





Its autoloader system allows operation with a crew of three, making it efficient in battlefield conditions. The overhaul project is crucial for extending the service life of these tanks, ensuring they remain effective in modern combat scenarios.





The Vehicle Factory Jabalpur, part of India’s established defence production network, has long been associated with the manufacture and maintenance of military vehicles and equipment.





The project reinforces the continued reliance on established defence infrastructure for sustaining and upgrading military platforms, while also contributing to the broader vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat by strengthening indigenous defence production.





Following the ceremony, Singh will proceed to South Civil Lines for a meeting with party leaders before departing for New Delhi from Dumna Airport at 3:20 p.m. His schedule reflects the dual focus of the visit—defence modernisation and political engagement.





Before Singh’s arrival, Chief Minister Yadav will attend the ‘My Bharat Yuva Connect-Khelo India Samvad’ program at Government Mahakoshal Arts and Commerce College. Organised on National Sports Day, the event will virtually connect Prime Minister Narendra Modi with more than eight lakh youths from around 1,600 institutions across the country.





Young participants in Jabalpur will listen to the Prime Minister’s live address, which will focus on sports development, infrastructure, and India’s emerging sports ecosystem. This initiative highlights the government’s emphasis on youth engagement and the growing importance of sports in national development.





The combination of defence modernisation and youth outreach during Singh’s visit reflects the government’s broader strategy of strengthening national security while simultaneously investing in the future of India’s young population.





The overhaul project ensures the Army’s T-72 tanks remain battle-ready, while the youth program underscores the importance of building a robust sports culture across the nation.





Agencies







