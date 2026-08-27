



India is now evaluating a major proposal from British aerospace giant Rolls-Royce that could reshape its Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, News18 reported





The offer includes a complete transfer of technology and full intellectual property rights for a new high-thrust engine designed specifically for the stealth fighter. This marks one of the most ambitious pitches ever made to India in the aerospace sector.





The proposal centres on co-developing a completely new 120+ kilonewton-class engine tailored for the AMCA. Rolls-Royce has emphasised that its design would be entirely free of third-party components, ensuring India’s sovereign control over the technology.





This is a critical point, as it would shield India from external sanctions or licensing restrictions that could otherwise limit future engine development.





The British pitch comes at a time when New Delhi is weighing options between Rolls-Royce and France’s SAFRAN. The French offer, according to the British company, may still rely on third-party components or retain licensing links to the parent company.





Such dependencies could restrict India’s ability to independently design and manufacture future generations of combat engines. Rolls-Royce argues that its proposal eliminates these risks, offering India complete autonomy in propulsion technology.





The timing of this proposal is significant. Rolls-Royce has already deepened its footprint in India through its partnership with Reliance Industries. Together, they are establishing an aerospace manufacturing facility in the country.





This collaboration is intended to build capabilities for manufacturing aero-engine components and to support India’s wider aerospace ecosystem. The facility could serve as a foundation for the indigenous development of advanced propulsion systems.





The AMCA project itself is India’s most ambitious aerospace program. The MK-1 variant of the stealth fighter will initially fly with the American GE F414 engine. However, the MK-2 variant requires a much stronger 110–130 kilonewton-class indigenous engine to meet heavier payload demands and strict stealth requirements.





Rolls-Royce’s proposal directly addresses this need, offering a pathway to a sovereign engine that could power India’s future fleet.





The proposed engine program could also expand the role of Indian industry in advanced fighter engine development. By securing full intellectual property rights, India would be able to adapt, upgrade, and evolve the engine design for future aircraft without external restrictions. This would mark a decisive step towards building a self-reliant aerospace ecosystem in line with the country’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.





The broader implications extend beyond the AMCA. A successful indigenous engine program would position India as a global player in advanced propulsion technologies. It would also strengthen India’s defence-industrial base, reduce reliance on foreign suppliers, and open opportunities for collaboration across defence, civil aviation, and even emerging power systems.





The Rolls-Royce proposal is not just about a single engine. It represents a strategic offer to transfer one of the most complex and guarded technologies in aerospace.





If accepted, it could redefine India’s technological trajectory in combat aviation and establish the country as a hub for advanced propulsion research and manufacturing.





The choice between Rolls-Royce and Safran will ultimately shape how much technological sovereignty India can secure over the engine that powers its most ambitious aerospace undertaking.





Agencies







