



The six-hour meeting between National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was conducted in a positive and constructive atmosphere, according to senior government sources.





The engagement focused on border de-escalation, the sanctity of the frontier, bilateral relations, and preparations for President Xi Jinping’s forthcoming visit to India.





The discussions reviewed stability along the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control and assessed progress under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination.





Both sides exchanged views on areas of mutual interest, with security-related matters forming a significant part of the dialogue. Sources emphasised that the talks were cordial and forward-looking, without major friction.





De-escalation along the border was a central agenda item. The two sides reviewed steps to reduce tensions and prevent any recurrence of friction along the LAC. They underlined the importance of upholding the sanctity of the border and ensuring peace and tranquillity as the foundation for broader progress in bilateral ties.





India and China reaffirmed their commitment to advancing negotiations on a framework for the settlement of the boundary question. This is to be pursued in accordance with the 2005 Agreement on Political Parameters and Guiding Principles for Settlement of the India-China Boundary Question, as well as the consensus reached during subsequent Special Representatives’ talks.





Both sides agreed to pursue a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable solution and decided to hold the 26th round of Special Representatives’ talks in India in 2027.





The Indian side expressed appreciation for China’s efforts to increase the number of batches of Indian pilgrims undertaking the Kailash-Manasarovar Yatra in Tibet. Both sides welcomed the reopening of three designated border trading points.





They agreed to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in areas including border trade and pilgrimage, aiming to create an atmosphere of dialogue, peace, consultation, and cooperation in the border regions.





The two sides also agreed to hold the next meeting of the India-China Expert-Level Mechanism on Trans-border Rivers in September. They further agreed to maintain communication on issues including hydrological data sharing and the renewal of relevant memoranda of understanding.





Preparations for President Xi Jinping’s forthcoming visit to India were also discussed. Sources indicated that Xi is expected to travel with a large delegation, underscoring the significance attached to the engagement.





The positive outcome of the Doval-Wang Yi talks is expected to clear the path for Xi Jinping’s visit, which could mark a new phase in India-China relations.





The timing of these discussions is crucial, as both nations seek to consolidate recent progress in disengagement and stabilisation along the border while simultaneously exploring avenues for cooperation in trade, pilgrimage, and river management. The constructive tone of the talks suggests that both sides are keen to prevent setbacks and maintain momentum towards a more stable relationship.





Agencies







