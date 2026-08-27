



Dynamixon Technologies, based in Bangalore, has developed a vehicle-mounted radar pedestal prototype for the D4 Anti-Drone System built by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), which has been delivered to BEL.





This marks a significant milestone in India’s indigenous defence engineering capability, as the pedestal forms a critical mechanical layer in the Drone, Detect, Deter and Destroy counter-drone architecture.





Founded by G. Pannerselvam and re-established in 2020, Dynamixon brings two decades of engineering experience to the field of electromechanical and robotic systems. The company’s expertise spans conceptual design, analysis, manufacturing, assembly, integration, testing and embedded systems, making it well-suited to address the complex requirements of defence applications.





The radar pedestal is vital because radar is one of the principal sensing elements in the D4 system. Developed by DRDO and productionised by BEL, the D4 integrates radar-based detection and tracking with electro-optical sensors, RF detection and jamming, and a laser-directed-energy weapon for neutralisation.





The pedestal provides the motion-control platform that allows the radar to be positioned and rotated, enabling wide-area surveillance and 360-degree azimuth coverage, with electronic scanning for elevation.





Unlike a conventional mounting structure, the pedestal must support precise positioning, controlled movement and seamless integration with other sensors to ensure alignment on the same target.





For vehicle-mounted platforms, it must also withstand mobility constraints, vibration, limited space, weight and power availability. Dynamixon’s engineering capabilities align closely with these demands, ensuring structural integrity and motion control in a ruggedised defence environment.





The delivery of the prototype to BEL represents real-world validation. A vehicle-mounted configuration is particularly significant, as it allows the D4 system to be deployed as a mobile platform rather than being restricted to fixed installations.





BEL describes the D4 as capable of real-time search, detection, tracking and both soft- and hard-kill neutralisation of micro and small UAVs. This flexibility enhances India’s ability to counter evolving aerial threats in diverse operational environments.





Dynamixon’s portfolio includes radar pedestals, pan/tilt systems, surveillance robots and customised direct-drive motor assemblies. Projects under development include an IFF radar pedestal and pedestal control unit, further strengthening its role in defence engineering.





The company’s emphasis on reducing size, weight and power consumption is particularly relevant to mobile platforms, where every subsystem competes for payload capacity and electrical power.





India’s counter-drone requirements are becoming increasingly sophisticated, with the D4 system integrating radar, electro-optical and infrared sensing, RF detection and jamming, GNSS countermeasures and laser-based hard-kill capabilities.





This creates opportunities for defence manufacturers and engineering Start-Ups to develop enabling technologies such as precision pedestals, drive systems and ruggedised electromechanical assemblies. Dynamixon’s work exemplifies this trend, contributing to India’s defence modernisation program.





The company’s roadmap extends beyond radar pedestals to include optical telescopes and four-wheel-drive robotic systems, highlighting its broader ambitions in strategic technology development. The D4 radar pedestal fits naturally into this trajectory, representing a fusion of precision motion engineering and defence-system integration.





Its significance lies not only in its mechanical design but in its role as an enabler of multi-sensor counter-drone architectures that India increasingly relies upon for national security.





Agencies







