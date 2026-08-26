



Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have arrested eight suspected overground workers of terrorists in three separate operations. The arrests were made in Shopian and Pulwama districts, and officials confirmed the recovery of grenades, ammunition, and other incriminating material.





In Shopian district, police and Army personnel launched a joint search operation in an orchard at Imamsahib after receiving a tip-off. During the operation, they recovered a grenade, two AK magazines, four mobile phones, and posters of a banned terror outfit from the orchard belonging to Nazir Ahmad Wani.





Three suspected overground workers, identified as Ashiq Hussain Kumar, Arif Kumar, and Harris Manzoor, were arrested in connection with the case.





In another operation in Shopian late on Monday night, security forces detained three motorcycle-borne individuals. Their search led to the recovery of two hand grenades and other incriminating material allegedly linked to the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit. The three arrested men were identified as Junaid Ahmad Dar, Amir Yousuf, and Junaid Muzaffar.





Separately, two suspected terrorist associates were arrested from a forest area in Pulwama district. Acting on security inputs, police, Army, and CRPF personnel launched a Cordon and Search Operation in the Yarwan forest area of CB Nath in Rajpora.





During the operation, security personnel noticed two individuals emerging from the forest towards CB Nath village in a suspicious manner and apprehended them.





The two were identified as Latif Ahmad Deedad and Aejaz Ahmad Bajad. A pistol, 12 rounds of ammunition, and a hand grenade were recovered from their possession.





A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Investigators are probing the activities of the accused, the source of the recovered weapons and ammunition, and their possible links to wider terror networks. Officials emphasised that these arrests highlight the continuing efforts of security forces to dismantle support structures of terrorist organisations in the Valley.





PTI







