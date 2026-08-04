



India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, carried out a series of high-level engagements in Georgia, reflecting the deepening of India-US ties across trade, investment, logistics, innovation, and education.





His visit underscored the growing importance of regional partnerships in strengthening the broader strategic relationship between the two nations.





Kwatra met Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and congratulated him on his successful tenure. Their discussions centred on the expanding India-Georgia trade and investment partnership, with emphasis on greater connectivity and opportunities to deepen collaboration in business, innovation, and education. Kwatra expressed optimism about Georgia’s continued contribution to stronger India-US ties.





The envoy also held talks with Carol Tome, Chief Executive Officer of UPS. Their meeting focused on the growing India-US economic partnership, resilient supply chains, logistics connectivity, and UPS’s expanding investments and presence in India. Kwatra highlighted that the Indian economy offers exciting opportunities in innovation, manufacturing, and global business partnerships, making India a key partner for global logistics leaders.





As part of his engagements, Kwatra participated in the India-US Education Roundtable hosted by the Consulate General of India in Atlanta. He interacted with leaders from 20 universities across the southeastern United States.





Discussions revolved around strengthening research partnerships, academic exchanges, innovation, technology collaboration, and opportunities for opening satellite campuses in India. Kwatra emphasised that education remains one of the strongest pillars of the strategic partnership between India and the United States.





The envoy’s engagements in Georgia also reflected India’s broader diplomatic strategy of deepening ties with US states beyond Washington DC. By focusing on trade, logistics, and education, Kwatra’s meetings highlighted the multi-dimensional nature of the India-US partnership, which increasingly encompasses regional cooperation and sectoral innovation.





These discussions come at a time when India and the United States are investing heavily in future-oriented sectors such as advanced manufacturing, digital technologies, and resilient supply chains. Kwatra’s outreach in Georgia is part of a wider diplomatic effort to ensure that both nations continue to benefit from shared innovation, economic growth, and educational collaboration.





ANI







