



The final batch of BrahMos shore-based anti-ship missile systems for the Philippines has been spotted in India, carrying the distinctive Philippine Marine Corps digital camouflage.





This marks the completion of the landmark $375 million contract signed in 2022, with the systems set to be operated by the Coastal Defence Regiment.





The latest imagery and reports confirm that India is preparing the final consignment of BrahMos systems for transfer to Manila. Vehicles and support equipment configured with Philippine Marine Corps camouflage have been seen in Indian facilities, strongly indicating that the systems are intended for Philippine service.





The camouflage pattern is significant as it demonstrates that the equipment has been customised for the Philippines rather than being transferred in Indian-standard configurations.





The deal was signed on 28 January 2022 between BrahMos Aerospace and the Philippines, valued at approximately PHP18.9 billion or $375 million. It covered three batteries of the shore-based anti-ship missile system, along with associated equipment, training, and logistical support.





This made the Philippines the first international customer of the Indo-Russian BrahMos missile program. The first battery was delivered in April 2024, transported by Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster-III aircraft. The second batch followed in 2025, with Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. confirming its arrival and integration.





The final batch now spotted in India represents the third and last battery under the contract. Defence observers note that the equipment includes mobile launchers, command-and-control systems, radar, and replenishment vehicles, all tailored to Philippine operational requirements.





The Coastal Defence Regiment of the Philippine Marine Corps will operate these systems, which are central to Manila’s anti-access and area-denial strategy in contested maritime zones.





The BrahMos missile itself is a supersonic cruise missile capable of speeds up to Mach 2.8 and ranges exceeding 290 kilometres in its export variant. The system has already been integrated into Philippine defence exercises, including joint drills with the United States, where it demonstrated its role in strengthening coastal defence and interoperability.





The missile’s speed and precision provide Manila with a credible deterrent against hostile naval forces, particularly in the South China Sea.





The sighting of the final batch comes shortly after Philippine Ambassador to India Josel F. Ignacio confirmed that deliveries under the BrahMos program were progressing satisfactorily.





Manila has consistently described the missile as a cornerstone of its emerging deterrence architecture, enhancing its ability to defend territorial waters and maritime approaches.





The Coastal Defence Regiment, established specifically for this purpose, will now have three fully equipped batteries to deploy across strategic locations such as Luzon and Palawan.





India’s completion of this contract underscores its growing role as a defence exporter. BrahMos Aerospace has reported strong revenues, and the missile system has attracted interest from other Southeast Asian nations including Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand.





The Philippines’ acquisition has therefore not only strengthened its own defence posture but also reinforced India’s credibility in the global arms market.





The final delivery marks a significant milestone in Indo-Philippine defence cooperation. For Manila, it represents the culmination of a program that enhances deterrence against regional threats.





For India, it highlights the success of its Make in India initiative in defence exports and the strategic importance of the BrahMos system in the Indo-Pacific security architecture.





Agencies







