



Dassault Aviation has confirmed that the Rafale-F5 fighter jet is expected to be ready by 2035 as part of the aircraft’s ongoing modernisation program.





The announcement was made by Dassault CEO Éric Trappier in an interview with French media house BFM Business, where he described the F5 as a “super fighter” currently in detailed design stages.





Trappier stated that the delivery timeframe for the new standard is between 2033 and 2035. He emphasised that the aircraft is being developed entirely by France to meet the requirements of its armed forces, with no foreign companies involved in the project.





This underlines France’s determination to maintain full sovereignty over its advanced combat aircraft development.





The Rafale-F5 standard is expected to incorporate significant upgrades over the current F4 variant. Enhancements are likely to include advanced sensor fusion, improved electronic warfare systems, and integration with unmanned combat aerial vehicles to enable loyal wingman operations. These features will allow the Rafale to operate in contested environments against next-generation threats.





The F5 will also be designed to carry France’s future nuclear deterrent weapon, the ASN4G hypersonic missile, which will replace the ASMPA.





This ensures that the Rafale remains central to France’s strategic strike capability well into the 2030s. The integration of hypersonic weapons will mark a major leap in operational reach and survivability.





Trappier did not rule out the possibility of offering the Rafale-F5 for export after 2035. Given the success of the Rafale in international markets, including India, Egypt, Qatar, Greece, Indonesia and the UAE, the F5 could become a highly attractive option for countries seeking advanced multirole fighters with proven combat performance.





The Rafale F5 is being positioned as a bridge between current fourth-plus generation fighters and the future sixth-generation SCAF/NGF program being jointly developed by France, Germany and Spain.





By extending the Rafale’s relevance, Dassault ensures continuity for the French Air Force while preparing for the transition to next-generation systems.





The development of the F5 standard highlights Dassault’s strategy of incremental upgrades, ensuring that the Rafale remains competitive against fifth-generation aircraft such as the F-35 and upcoming sixth-generation platforms. With deliveries expected between 2033 and 2035, the Rafale-F5 will represent one of the most advanced combat aircraft in Europe.





Agencies







