



SAAB has successfully flown the Gripen-F two-seat fighter, while India’s TEJAS two-seater variant continues to face delays due to engine supply issues and developmental hurdles.





Both aircraft rely on the same GE Aerospace F414 engine, highlighting the shared dependency that has shaped their timelines.





SAAB’s Gripen-F completed its maiden flight on 28 August 2026 from Linköping, Sweden. The sortie lasted forty minutes and was conducted by SAAB’s chief test pilot Jakob Högberg alongside Brazilian Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Abdon de Rezende Vasconcelos.





The flight verified core systems and initial performance, marking the beginning of a progressive test campaign. The Gripen-F was developed primarily to meet Brazil’s requirement for a two-seat fighter under its F-X2 program.





Brazil ordered eight Gripen-Fs alongside twenty-eight Gripen-Es, and more than 350 Brazilian engineers and technicians have been involved in its co-development.





The aircraft retains full combat capability, with the rear cockpit designed to function independently, enabling operational missions and advanced training. It is slightly longer than the Gripen E and powered by the same General Electric F414G engine, though it lacks the internal Mauser BK27 cannon.





India’s TEJAS two-seater variant, however, has faced repeated delays. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has struggled with engine supply bottlenecks from GE Aerospace, the same American company that powers SAAB’s Gripen-F. The F404 and F414 engines have been central to India’s Light Combat Aircraft program, but delivery delays have slowed production and testing.





HAL has been forced to prioritise single-seat TEJAS MK-1A deliveries, leaving the two-seater variant behind schedule. The TEJAS trainer version was intended to accelerate pilot conversion and support operational missions, similar to the Gripen-F, but the lack of timely engine deliveries has created a backlog in production lines at Bangalore.





The dependency on GE Aerospace engines has raised strategic concerns in India. Negotiations over pricing and localisation have been contentious, with costs rising from earlier estimates of seventy to eighty crore rupees per unit to over two hundred crore rupees. India has explored alternatives with Safran of France and Rolls-Royce of Britain, but no replacement has yet materialised.





The delays have also revived interest in indigenous engine development, with the Kaveri program being revisited to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers. If successful, this could eventually power future TEJAS variants and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft.





The contrast between SAAB’s Gripen-F and India’s TEJAS two-seater is stark. SAAB, backed by Brazil’s industrial participation and technology transfer, has managed to bring its two-seat fighter into flight testing within a decade of contract signing.





India, despite decades of investment in its Light Combat Aircraft program, continues to face structural delays due to supply chain vulnerabilities and dependence on imported engines.





The Gripen-F’s success highlights the importance of international collaboration and streamlined industrial partnerships, while India’s struggles underline the risks of over-reliance on external suppliers.





The TEJAS two-seater remains critical for India’s air force training and operational flexibility. Without it, squadron integration and pilot conversion face bottlenecks. SAAB’s achievement with the Gripen-F demonstrates what India aims to achieve but has yet to deliver.





The shared reliance on GE Aerospace engines ties both nations’ fighter programs to the same supply chain, but SAAB’s smoother execution contrasts with HAL’s persistent delays.