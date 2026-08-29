



India’s Sudarshan Chakra shield faces its toughest challenge not in intercepting the first wave of missiles, but in sustaining firepower through prolonged conflict. Ukraine has shown that even advanced systems falter when interceptor stocks run low, making industrial capacity and rapid replenishment as critical as technology itself.





India’s ambition with Sudarshan Chakra is to build a layered defence that can withstand saturation attacks.





The Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) and Akash-NG are central to this effort. Reports indicate that India is preparing parallel orders of around 1,000 QRSAM and 1,000 Akash-NG missiles, representing one of the largest indigenous missile production drives in its history.





QRSAM is designed for mobile air defence, mounted on high-mobility 8x8 platforms with its own surveillance and fire-control radars. It has a range of 25–30 kilometres and altitude coverage of 6–10 kilometres, making it effective against aircraft, drones and precision-guided munitions.





Deliveries are expected over seven to eight years, though once production stabilises, cycles could be shortened to three to four years.





Bharat Dynamics Limited is the lead manufacturer, while Bharat Electronics Limited has completed integration work and awaits final clearance. A 75-hectare production complex at Chitrakoot in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor is being prepared to support mass manufacturing.





Akash-NG represents a leap over earlier Akash variants. It features a dual-pulse motor, active radar seeker, canisterised launch system and smaller ground footprint. Its demonstrated range is around 30 kilometres, with extended envelopes reported toward 50–70/80 kilometres depending on configuration.





Bharat Dynamics Limited has already completed the First-Off Production Model, confirming readiness for serial production. This system is particularly effective against low radar cross-section drones and precision-guided weapons, filling a critical gap in India’s layered defence.





The industrial ecosystem supporting these programs is expanding rapidly. Larsen & Toubro has developed mobile launcher vehicles, while Apollo Micro Systems supplies subsystems and has diversified into complete defence-system development.





The company recently acquired a controlling stake in Premier Explosives for about ₹1,550 crore and subscribed to a 34% stake in ShauryAstra Defence Systems, strengthening India’s domestic supply chain.





The real test for Sudarshan Chakra lies in sustaining operations after the first 100, 500 or 1,000 missiles have been fired. Modern conflicts, as seen in Ukraine and West Asia, are protracted and dominated by saturation strikes.





India must ensure that its production lines can replenish stocks quickly enough to keep the shield firing. This requires not only large-scale manufacturing but also logistics, storage, and rapid deployment mechanisms.





India’s layered defence will integrate QRSAM and Akash-NG with longer-range systems such as Project Kusha and the Ballistic Missile Defence program, alongside directed-energy weapons and upgraded air defence guns.





The challenge is to fuse these into a seamless network resilient against massed attacks. Sustained industrial output, backed by the Defence Industrial Corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, will be vital to ensure resilience.





The Sudarshan Chakra program is not just about intercepting missiles—it is about ensuring India’s skies remain secure through the long grind of modern warfare.





The ability to keep firing, backed by indigenous production and rapid replenishment, will determine whether India’s shield can truly stand the test of war.





Agencies







