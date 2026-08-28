



The TEJAS MK-2 prototype is now likely to take to the skies in the middle of 2027, marking yet another shift in a schedule that has repeatedly slipped over the years.





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, or HAL, has confirmed that the first prototype is expected to make its maiden flight between March and July 2027.





The clearest confirmation of this window came from HAL Chairman and Managing Director Ravi Kumar during the 2026 Farnborough International Air Show. He stated that structural integration on the first prototype was proceeding according to plan, narrowing the first-flight estimate to the mid-2027 time-frame.





Assembly work on the initial prototype has been moving forward steadily, and the company believes the aircraft remains on track to complete its much-anticipated first flight within that March-to-July bracket. Kumar clarified that structural integration is actively ongoing, which has helped firm up the mid-2027 estimate.





HAL has now mapped out a methodical, four-prototype development plan that stretches well into the next decade. The first prototype is slated for rollout and maiden flight in 2027, with the second prototype expected to be rolled out towards the end of 2027 or early 2028.





The third and fourth prototypes are scheduled to follow in 2029 and 2030 respectively, giving the program a deliberate, one-aircraft-per-year cadence. The first two aircraft will be dedicated primarily to flight and systems testing, assessing aerodynamics, performance and systems integration.





Weapons trials will not begin until the third prototype joins the fleet around mid-2030, when the later aircraft will be used to validate the fighter's combat capabilities. Full production clearance is not expected until roughly 2031, at which point the Indian Air Force could begin inducting the aircraft into its squadrons.





This current time-frame follows several previous deadlines that were missed, with first flight originally targeted for 2023 and later pushed to 2025 and 2026. The schedule has also been affected by the government's decision to raise the requirement for parts indigenisation from 65 percent to 80 percent, as well as delays in securing development funding.





The TEJAS MK-2 is a medium-weight, 4.5-generation fighter and a significant step up from the smaller TEJAS MK-1A. It features an elongated airframe with close-coupled canards, a larger air intake and a more powerful engine to handle the heavier design.





At its core is the GE F414-INS6 turbofan engine, which produces around 98 kilonewtons of thrust and offers improved specific fuel consumption over the F404 engine used in the MK-1 and MK-1A. This powerplant grants the MK-2 a top speed of Mach 1.8 and a service ceiling of approximately 50,000 feet.





The aircraft can carry up to 6.5 tons of weapons across 13 hard points, compared to just eight hard points on the MK-1. It also features an indigenous Active Electronically Scanned Array radar and a sophisticated, integrated electronic warfare suite for enhanced survivability in dense and hostile air defence environments.





Other improvements include a new digital flight control computer and a design that is easier to maintain than the earlier Tejas variants. The MK-2 is intended to bridge the capability gap between the Tejas MK-1A and the upcoming Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, or AMCA.





The fighter is central to the Indian Air Force's modernisation plans, with the service planning to use it to replace its ageing Jaguar, Mirage-2000 and MiG-29 fleets, which together number more than 250 aircraft. The IAF has committed to acquiring at least 120 TEJAS MK-2 jets, with some projections suggesting more than 250 could eventually be ordered by 2040.





The retirement of the older platforms is expected to begin around 2030, with the Jaguar DARIN-I and II aircraft among the first to be phased out and replaced by the TEJAS MK-2. The MiG-29UPG and later Jaguar and Mirage variants are scheduled to follow in the years after.





Given the program's history of schedule changes, however, these dates should be viewed as targets rather than guaranteed deadlines. The exact day of the first flight will hinge on the flawless execution of upcoming ground tests and structural integration, and development programs routinely adjust first-flight schedules based on technical findings during assembly and testing.





There is also growing speculation that the aircraft may not appear as a flying prototype at Aero India 2027, given the reported July 2027 first-flight timeline and the logistical challenges of displaying only a untested prototype at the Yelahanka venue in Bangalore. Observers suggest viewers may instead see the aircraft in static form at the Air Show.





The TEJAS MK-2 remains one of India's most ambitious indigenous fighter programs, and its successful development is seen as strategically important for the Indian Air Force as it seeks to bridge its squadron gap and move towards greater self-reliance.





With a clear roadmap now in place, the coming years will determine whether HAL can finally deliver on its long-delayed promise.





Agencies







