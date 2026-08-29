



SAAB has successfully completed the first flight of Gripen-F, the two-seat variant of Gripen-E. The aircraft took off at 09:40 local time from SAAB’s airfield in Linköping, Sweden, and remained airborne for 40 minutes.





The flight was conducted by SAAB chief test pilot Jakob Högberg and Brazilian Air Force test pilot Lieutenant Colonel Aviator Abdon de Rezende Vasconcelos. This inaugural sortie successfully verified the functionality of the aircraft core systems and its initial flight performance.





Lars Tossman, head of SAAB business area Aeronautics, stated that this first flight represents an important step forward for both SAAB and the Brazilian Air Force.





He emphasised that seeing Gripen-F take to the skies is particularly significant for all the Swedish and Brazilian teams whose years of engineering work have helped turn this aircraft into a reality. The aircraft is designed to accelerate pilot training and enhance operational performance in advanced combat missions.





With this mission, Gripen-F enters the airborne phase of its test campaign. Following the initial production acceptance flights, the program will move into a progressive envelope expansion phase.





In this stage, the aircraft’s full performance limits — including speed, altitude, G-load and angle of attack — will be cleared step by step. In parallel, tactical capabilities and rear cockpit functions specific to the two-seat configuration will also be evaluated.





Gripen-F is the result of the strategic partnership between Brazil and Sweden, as well as the extensive technology transfer carried out under the Brazilian Gripen Program. More than 350 Brazilian engineers, technicians and pilots have participated in training activities related to the development, production, flight testing and maintenance of the aircraft.





As the launch customer, Brazil played an active role in the co-development of the two-seat variant, enabling direct industrial participation and long-term cooperation.





This ensures that Brazil is not only a recipient but also a contributor to the Gripen Program, strengthening its domestic aerospace industry.





The campaign will be conducted by SAAB’s Flight Test Centre in Sweden. Once the planned activities and aircraft acceptance procedures have been completed, Gripen-F will be prepared for delivery to the Brazilian Air Force.





The Gripen-F adds a new dimension to the Gripen-Family, combining advanced avionics and combat capability with a training-focused design. Its two-seat configuration allows for enhanced pilot instruction, mission flexibility, and operational adaptability. For Brazil, this represents a significant leap in both air combat capability and industrial cooperation.





Agencies







