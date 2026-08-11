



Mumbai-based ideaForge has successfully demonstrated its ZOLT UAV deploying another drone mid-air under Project ALE (Air-Launched Effects), marking a breakthrough in India’s indigenous unmanned aerial systems.





This achievement highlights the potential of UAV-to-UAV deployment for extending mission range, enhancing operational flexibility, and enabling complex networked drone operations.





The ZOLT UAV acted as a carrier platform, transporting and releasing a smaller drone mid-flight. This demonstration showcased the ability of one UAV to serve as a mothership, deploying secondary drones closer to their intended targets. The released drone then continued its mission independently, conserving energy and extending its operational endurance.





Project ALE represents a significant step in India’s drone warfare ecosystem. Traditionally, small UAVs expend much of their limited battery or fuel reaching the battlefield.





By using a carrier UAV, the smaller drone begins its mission closer to the objective, maximising its effectiveness. This approach fundamentally changes the operational radius of small unmanned systems.





The demonstration highlighted the potential applications of ALE technology. It can be used for reconnaissance, surveillance, electronic warfare, tactical support, and disaster response. By deploying drones mid-air, forces can bypass terrain obstacles, defended zones, or long transit distances, ensuring faster and more efficient mission execution.





ideaForge has positioned itself as a leader in indigenous drone innovation. Founded in 2007 by IIT Bombay alumni, the company has developed UAVs for defence, security, mapping, and industrial applications.





It has the largest operational deployment of indigenous drones in India, with a UAV taking off every five minutes on average. Its platforms have collectively completed more than 950,000 flights, demonstrating reliability and scale.





The ZOLT UAV itself is a compact, versatile fixed-wing drone known for robustness, endurance, and advanced avionics. In the ALE demonstration, it successfully released a smaller drone using a specially designed mechanism at altitude. The smaller drone separated smoothly and continued its mission, underscoring the precision and effectiveness of the system.





CEO Ankit Mehta described Project ALE as a shift in how aerial capability should be measured—not by what a single platform can achieve, but by how far a networked system of platforms can reach together. This reflects a broader move towards complex, multi-platform mission architectures, increasingly seen as essential in modern conflict zones.





The successful demonstration of Project ALE underscores India’s growing expertise in unmanned systems. It signals a future where UAV networks can perform coordinated missions, extending range and endurance while reducing vulnerabilities. For the Indian Armed Forces, such capabilities could prove vital in contested environments, high-altitude terrains, and rapid-response scenarios.





Agencies







