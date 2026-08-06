



Indian drone manufacturer IG Defence has announced that it is in advanced discussions with countries in the Gulf for the possible export of its KAL drone, a Shahed-class long-range, one-way attack system, The Print reported





The company confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that the platform, engineered for deep-penetration missions against high-value strategic targets, was unveiled in May at the North Tech Symposium in Prayagraj.





Officials emphasised that the KAL drone is fully developed and tested, though they declined to comment on whether the Indian armed forces have conducted trials, citing policy not to disclose such information.





They underlined that the system is entirely designed and developed in India, marking a significant milestone in indigenous defence technology.





The KAL belongs to the emerging class of Shahed-136-type long-range, one-way attack drones. This category has transformed contemporary warfare by combining extended range, precision strike capability, operational simplicity, and affordability. With an operational range of up to 1,000 kilometres, endurance of seven to eight hours, and the ability to carry a 50-kilogram payload, the KAL is positioned as a cost-effective solution for modern strike operations.





IG Defence highlighted that ongoing regional conflicts have underscored the strategic importance of affordable, precision-guided unmanned systems capable of operating deep within contested environments.





Such systems reduce risks to personnel while significantly lowering the cost of long-range precision strike missions. The KAL integrates long endurance, autonomous navigation, and precision targeting into a single platform designed to meet evolving battlefield requirements.





The company noted that every major power has now developed its own version of the Shahed drone, originally created by Iran. Russia fields the Geran-2, while the United States has developed the LUCAS. India’s entry into this domain reflects its ambition to strengthen indigenous capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign imports.





IG Defence is one of three Indian companies working on Shahed-like drones. Alongside it, Bangalore-based NewSpace Research and Technologies has developed the Sheshnaag-150, while Lucknow-based Hoverit has produced the Divyastra in both MK-1and MK-2 versions. Together, these projects illustrate India’s growing ecosystem of autonomous strike technologies.





The company stated that as Gulf nations and other strategic regions expand investments in autonomous strike capabilities, global demand for sovereign, affordable, and rapidly deployable unmanned systems is expected to rise sharply. Subject to Government of India export approvals and regulatory clearances, IG Defence believes the KAL positions India as a trusted supplier of indigenous defence technologies to friendly foreign nations.





Beyond the KAL, IG Defence has developed a diverse portfolio of unmanned systems. These include interceptor drones, FPV combat drones, autonomous UAVs, counter-UAS systems, AI-enabled swarm technologies, electronic warfare solutions, tactical robotics, and logistics drones. This breadth of development demonstrates the company’s ambition to become a comprehensive provider of advanced defence technologies.





Speaking on the development, Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, founder and CEO of IG Defence, remarked that the future battlefield will be increasingly defined by autonomous, long-range precision strike capabilities.





He described the KAL as an important milestone in India’s journey towards self-reliance in advanced defence technologies and a demonstration of the country’s ability to design and develop world-class indigenous systems.





Agencies







