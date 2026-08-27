



India and China have agreed to establish two additional meeting points for Senior Highest Military Commander‑level meetings. This decision is aimed at strengthening border management measures and enhancing communication between the armed forces of both countries.





Alongside this, two new channels of border military hotlines have been approved in the Eastern and Middle Sectors, further expanding the mechanisms for direct military engagement.





These developments form part of the ‘Eight Points of Outcomes and Consensus’ reached during the 25th round of Special Representatives’ Talks on the Boundary Question, co‑chaired in Beijing by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.





The Ministry of External Affairs noted that the two leaders held a candid and in‑depth exchange of views, resulting in substantive agreements on boundary management and delimitation.





The Expert Group on Boundary Delimitation and the Working Group on Border Management under the WMCC will now advance discussions on an Early and Substantial Harvest of boundary delimitation and border management. Their first task will be to agree on respective Terms of Reference.





Both sides emphasised that any situation on the ground would be addressed promptly through existing diplomatic and military channels, including WMCC, local commander‑level meetings, and other agreed mechanisms, to avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation along the Line of Actual Control.





The two sides also discussed ways to improve understanding of the LAC in appropriate areas to ensure better border management.





They reaffirmed their commitment to uphold the guidance received from their leaders, maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas, and create conditions for the healthy and steady development of bilateral relations.





Both sides underlined their commitment to advancing negotiations on a framework for settlement of the boundary question in line with the 2005 Agreement on Political Parameters and Guiding Principles, as well as consensus reached in subsequent Special Representatives’ Talks, in pursuit of a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable solution.





With the objective of improving border management measures, the agreement on two additional meeting points for SHMC meetings and two new hotline channels in the Eastern and Middle Sectors was highlighted as a major step forward. Both sides also noted progress on trans‑border cooperation.





The Indian side appreciated Chinese efforts to increase the number of batches of the Kailash‑Manasarovar Yatra in Tibet. Both sides welcomed the reopening of three designated border trading points.





The two countries agreed to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in border trade, pilgrimage, and other areas, aiming to foster dialogue, peace, consultation, and cooperation in the border regions.





They also agreed to hold the next meeting of the India‑China Expert‑Level Mechanism on Trans‑border Rivers in September, maintaining communication on hydrological data sharing and renewal of relevant MoUs.





It was confirmed that the 26th round of Special Representatives’ Talks will be held in India next year, marking a continuation of this structured dialogue process. These outcomes reflect a deliberate effort by both nations to stabilise relations, manage differences, and build confidence through institutionalised mechanisms.





ANI







