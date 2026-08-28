Contact has been established with around four hundred Indian citizens stranded on the Chinese side following the devastating flash floods in Nepal.





The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that all of them are safe, and the Indian Embassy in Beijing is arranging their safe evacuation despite landslides disrupting road connectivity.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated during a press briefing that the embassy is in direct contact with the stranded citizens, their travel agents and group leaders to coordinate their return to India.





He emphasised that telephone facilities are available, allowing the stranded individuals to speak with their families. Several family members have also reached out to the embassy through its helpline.





The embassy is currently making arrangements for the safe evacuation of these four hundred citizens. However, landslides have severely affected road connectivity, leaving several routes in poor condition. Jaiswal explained that once connectivity options open up, the stranded citizens will be able to return to India.





The MEA also provided updates on India’s humanitarian assistance to Nepal. The first aircraft carrying ten tons of relief material was dispatched on 26 August. This consignment included blankets, food items, medicines, solar lamps and other essential supplies.





A second aircraft followed on 27 August, carrying 37.5 tons of humanitarian assistance in response to requests from the Nepalese government. A third aircraft is scheduled to depart on Friday, carrying an estimated twelve to thirteen tons of humanitarian assistance.





Jaiswal reiterated that India is doing everything possible to ensure the safety of its citizens while simultaneously providing all requested assistance to Nepal. He highlighted that India’s relief efforts are being coordinated closely with Nepalese authorities to meet urgent needs on the ground.





The latest assistance and evacuation measures come as Nepal continues to grapple with the catastrophic flash flood in the Bhotekoshi River area of Rasuwa. The disaster has caused widespread destruction, with the Nepalese disaster management update reporting that 538 bodies have been recovered so far. Additionally, 977 people remain missing, and search, rescue and relief operations are ongoing across the affected districts.





The floods have devastated communities, destroyed infrastructure and left thousands displaced. Rescue teams are working tirelessly to locate survivors and provide relief. India’s rapid deployment of multiple consignments of humanitarian aid underscores its commitment to supporting Nepal during this crisis, while also ensuring the safety of its nationals stranded across the border.





ANI







