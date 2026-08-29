



India has intensified its relief operations in Nepal, sending a third flight with 10 tons of aid and deploying an 11-member specialised medical and tunnel rescue team. The mission marks a shift from supply delivery to complex rescue operations, as devastating floods have left nearly 600 dead and over 2,400 missing.





India’s latest assistance flight, operated by the Indian Air Force’s C-130 aircraft, carried medicines, food items, portable generator sets, dignity kits, food packets, and water purification tablets.





The supplies were formally handed over to Nepal’s Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, Mahabir Pun, by the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared images of the consignment and confirmed that the 11-member medical and tunnel rescue team is now on the ground in Nepal.





The specialised team includes doctors, paramedics, and a reconnaissance unit tasked with assessing the requirements for a tunnel rescue operation at a hydroelectric project where workers are feared trapped. This marks a critical transition in India’s disaster response, moving beyond immediate relief supplies to high-risk search and rescue missions.





India’s relief operations began on 26 August with the first aircraft carrying 10 tons of temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, and medicines.





A second aircraft followed on 27 August with 37.5 tons of tents, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, dewatering pumps, kitchen sets, generators, medicines, and food items. With the third consignment, India has now dispatched a total of 57.5 tons of humanitarian assistance to Nepal.





The World Health Organisation has also scaled up its response, releasing $150,000 in immediate funding and deploying emergency health supplies sufficient for nearly 10,000 people for three months. WHO has provided tents, masks, gloves, and sanitiser, while coordinating with partners to restore disrupted health services and protect public health under Nepal’s leadership.





The floods, triggered by a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border, have devastated the Bhotekoshi River area in Rasuwa. Over 584 lives have been lost, with more than 2,400 people missing, including hydropower workers, trekkers, and pilgrims. Rescue teams have recovered hundreds of bodies, some swept downstream into India. Satellite images show widespread destruction of homes, roads, and hydropower projects.





India has offered Bailey bridges and associated technical teams to restore connectivity in flood-hit areas.





The Ministry of External Affairs has also proposed deploying National Disaster Response Force teams with specialised equipment to support Nepal’s search and rescue operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah of all possible assistance, reinforcing India’s solidarity under the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.





Meanwhile, at least 320 Indians remain uncontactable in Nepal, though some groups of pilgrims have been rescued and returned safely. The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has issued emergency helpline numbers to assist stranded nationals, while coordination continues with Nepalese authorities.





India’s latest mission underscores its readiness to combine logistical support, medical expertise, and technical rescue capabilities to bolster Nepal’s disaster response. With WHO and other international partners scaling up aid, sustained support will be critical as Nepal faces immense challenges in the aftermath of its deadliest disaster since the 2015 earthquake.





ANI







