



India has stepped up its disaster response to Nepal’s catastrophic flash floods by dispatching a second aircraft carrying thirty-seven and a half tons of humanitarian aid, medicines, and food supplies. The fresh delivery was executed on Thursday, following an earlier dispatch of ten tons of relief material on Wednesday.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed the mission in a post on X, stating that the second flight had taken off with thirty-seven and a half tons of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief material, medicines, and food packets. He emphasised that India remains in close and continuous touch with Nepalese authorities and will continue to strongly support the ongoing relief efforts.





On the ground in Kathmandu, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava formally handed over the consignment to Nepal’s Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Khadak Raj Paudel. The package includes critical provisions aimed at assisting populations affected by severe inundation and landslides.





Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India’s official stance, affirming that the country stands resolutely alongside Nepal and remains dedicated to furnishing all feasible backing. He underlined that India’s humanitarian outreach is consistent with the ‘Neighbourhood First’ doctrine, which highlights New Delhi’s practice of extending immediate relief to regional partners during times of crisis.





The calamity, triggered by intense monsoon precipitation, has inflicted heavy destruction upon public infrastructure, homes, and agricultural land. Thousands of households have been displaced across multiple provinces, while local agencies struggle to manage the immense crisis. Rescue and relief operations continue as authorities battle widespread devastation.





Indian Air Force personnel have detailed the operational logistics of these rapid missions. C-17 Globemaster Aircraft Commander L Nayak explained that the aircraft carried approximately thirty to forty tons of relief material, medical supplies, and National Disaster Response Force payloads.





He noted that the flight time was around one hour and fifteen minutes, departing at 9:30 AM and landing in Kathmandu at 10:45 AM. Adequate fuel was carried to hold in the air for up to one and a half hours if necessary, with two Indian airbases earmarked for diversion and refuelling in case of prolonged delays.





Air Commodore R Dobhal of Hindon Air Force Station elaborated on the initial dispatch, stating that a C-130J Hercules aircraft was readied immediately with relief materials, medicines, and generators.





The mission was accomplished with assistance from civil authorities and the NDRF, and the aircraft took off around 8:30 PM, landing in Nepal within two hours to deliver approximately ten tons of supplies.





He highlighted that the Indian Air Force frequently conducts relief operations both within India and in neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka, and recently carried out an operation in Venezuela. He stressed that the force stands ready to assist anywhere in the world whenever required.





India’s rapid deployment underscores its unwavering commitment to supporting neighbouring nations during humanitarian emergencies. The scaling up of relief operations demonstrates both operational readiness and the enduring bonds of solidarity between India and Nepal.





ANI







