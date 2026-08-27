



India has firmly rejected the observations made by the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, describing them as politically motivated and highly malicious.





The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement on Wednesday, noting that the remarks followed India’s 11th periodic review under ICERD, held in Geneva on 11–12 August.





The MEA clarified that the review was a routine treaty-body exercise, in which India participated with constructive engagement. It emphasised that India’s commitment to combating racial discrimination remains unwavering and deeply rooted in its constitutional safeguards and pluralistic ethos.





During the review, India highlighted its comprehensive legal framework and continuous efforts to protect disadvantaged communities. The inter-Ministerial delegation, led by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, rejected sweeping generalisations, unsubstantiated allegations, and attempts to exceed the Convention’s mandate. India stressed that it would respond to the Committee’s observations through established procedures.





The MEA categorically dismissed the references in the report, stating that India rejects any politically motivated and highly malicious remarks with all the contempt they deserve. It underscored that India’s pluralism, diversity, scale, and complexity are supported by constitutional and legal safeguards, affirmative action, democratic accountability, judicial remedies, targeted public policy, and sustained socio-economic development.





The UN Committee had raised concerns about alleged large-scale violations by law enforcement against ethnic and ethno-religious populations, Indigenous and Tribal Peoples, Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes including Dalits, and non-citizens. India countered these claims by pointing to its democratic institutions and ongoing policy interventions aimed at countering prejudice and intolerance.





The Committee functions as an independent expert panel monitoring the implementation of ICERD across States parties. The recent review covered India’s 12th to 21st combined periodic reports submitted in 2023. Deliberations included India’s administrative framework for implementing ICERD, progress achieved by marginalised groups, and measures to promote equality and dignity.





India’s delegation reiterated that the country was actively involved in negotiating and drafting ICERD during the 1960s, when developing nations collectively opposed colonialism, apartheid, and racial discrimination. India’s participation in the review reflected its continued engagement with the global human rights framework and its persistent efforts to protect and promote the fundamental rights of all citizens.





India’s official response reinforced its position that external politically motivated narratives cannot undermine its constitutional commitment to equality and justice. The government stressed that its democratic institutions, legal safeguards, and socio-economic programs remain central to ensuring dignity and opportunity for all.





ANI







