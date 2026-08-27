



India has dispatched ten tons of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief material along with essential medicines to Nepal, which is grappling with devastating floods. The aid was sent aboard a C130J aircraft of the Indian Air Force, carrying emergency supplies including temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced the dispatch in a post on X, affirming that India stands with Nepal and its people in meeting this challenge. He expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and those affected, emphasising that India remains committed to supporting its neighbour during this crisis.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences over the loss of lives. He assured that India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance and highlighted that teams from both countries are coordinating closely in rescue and relief operations. In his message, he reiterated that India stands firmly with its “sisters and brothers in Nepal” during this difficult time.





The Embassy of India in Beijing also issued a statement on X, noting that it is in close touch with local authorities to assist affected Indian nationals. It provided ground contact points and helpline numbers for those stranded in the Tibet Autonomous Region following flash floods in border areas. Indian nationals were advised to follow official advisories and reach out to embassy channels in Beijing and Kathmandu for assistance.





The United States Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs released urgent coordination channels for American citizens impacted by the Rasuwa flooding. It directed them to contact the U.S. Embassy in Kathmandu and Nepal’s disaster hotline, while also encouraging enrolment in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program for updated information and support.





Reports from The Kathmandu Post confirmed that at least seventy-two people have died and dozens remain missing after flash floods swept through Rasuwa and neighbouring districts. Several hundred people are reported missing, and the toll is expected to rise as search and rescue operations continue in the affected regions.





The floods have caused widespread devastation, displacing communities and damaging infrastructure. Rescue teams are working tirelessly to locate survivors and provide relief to those stranded. International assistance, including India’s rapid deployment of relief supplies, is playing a crucial role in supporting Nepal’s response to this disaster.





India’s swift action underscores its enduring commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in the region. The dispatch of medicines, shelters and emergency supplies reflects the country’s readiness to stand by Nepal in times of crisis, reinforcing the deep bonds of friendship and solidarity between the two nations.





ANI







