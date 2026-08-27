



Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday. He briefed him on what he described as the difficult situation in the Black Sea. He said intensified attacks on ports and maritime routes had worsened conditions and posed serious risks to navigation.





In a post on X, Sybiha stated that he had a phone call with Jaishankar. He explained that the difficult situation was a result of intensified strikes on Ukraine’s ports and maritime routes. He emphasised that these developments were undermining stability and creating wider challenges.





Sybiha raised concerns about attempts to disrupt Ukrainian food exports. He said such actions posed a direct threat to global food security. He warned that millions of families worldwide were at risk because of disruptions to grain shipments. He underlined that the consequences extended far beyond Ukraine’s borders.





He said the two sides discussed measures to restore and secure freedom of navigation in the Black Sea. He stressed that ensuring safe passage for civilian vessels was critical to stabilising supply chains and protecting international trade routes.





Sybiha added that the conversation also covered Ukraine‑India bilateral cooperation. He said they explored ways to advance their mutually beneficial agenda. He highlighted that both countries were committed to strengthening ties and expanding areas of collaboration.





He noted that the two sides coordinated their upcoming contacts. He said they agreed to remain in close touch. He emphasised that continued dialogue was essential to building trust and ensuring effective cooperation.





The call followed Sybiha’s earlier conversation with Jaishankar on 31 July. At that time, he briefed the Indian minister on the outcomes of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington. Zelenskyy had met US President Donald Trump and exchanged updates on international engagements. Sybiha said the ministers also shared updates on their respective contacts.





In his earlier remarks, Sybiha said Ukraine believed attacks on civilian vessels undermined freedom of navigation. He warned that such incidents posed risks to global food security. He stressed that the consequences of aggression extended far beyond Ukraine’s borders.





He also said the ongoing conflict was affecting global energy markets. He noted that instability was spreading to countries far beyond the region. He underlined that this created wider challenges for international stability.





Sybiha reaffirmed Ukraine’s commitment to achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace. He encouraged India to play an active role in peace efforts. He said both sides agreed to remain in close contact and continue their dialogue.





The exchanges between Sybiha and Jaishankar reflect the growing importance of India‑Ukraine relations. They highlight shared concerns about maritime security, food supply chains, and global stability. They also underscore India’s role as a key partner in efforts to promote peace and safeguard international norms.





ANI







