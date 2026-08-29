



India has dispatched a third consignment of humanitarian assistance to Nepal, further scaling up its relief operations in response to the devastating flash floods.





The latest flight carried 10 tons of supplies, taking the total aid delivered so far to 57.5 tons. This marks a significant expansion of India’s support for Kathmandu’s ongoing rescue and relief efforts.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed the mission in a post on X, noting that the consignment included portable generator sets, dignity kits, food packets, and water purification tablets.





Importantly, the flight also carried an 11-member team comprising doctors, paramedics, and a reconnaissance unit tasked with assessing tunnel rescue operations at a hydroelectric project where people are feared trapped.





The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the departure of the third flight, which comes as Nepal continues to grapple with widespread destruction caused by flash floods originating near the Nepal-Tibet border. The floods have left hundreds dead or missing, with key roads and communication links severely disrupted.





India’s relief operations began on 26 August, when the first aircraft delivered 10 tons of supplies including temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, and medicines. A second aircraft followed on 27 August, carrying 37.5 tons of tents, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, dewatering pumps, kitchen sets, generators, medicines, and food items. With the latest dispatch, India has now sent a total of 57.5 tons of humanitarian assistance.





The third consignment is specifically designed to strengthen relief operations on the ground, combining emergency supplies with specialised medical and rescue capabilities.





The reconnaissance team will assess the tunnel rescue operation and determine the equipment required, while the medical team will provide immediate support to affected communities.





India has also offered Bailey bridges and associated technical teams to help restore connectivity in flood-hit areas. Jaishankar emphasised that India’s assistance is being tailored to Nepal’s requirements, with New Delhi ready to extend further support as needed. He stated that Nepal is evaluating the range of support offers and will select what is most appropriate for its needs.





The Ministry of External Affairs has additionally offered to dispatch National Disaster Response Force teams and equipment to assist Nepal’s search and rescue operations. This reflects India’s broader commitment under its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, ensuring rapid mobilisation of resources to aid regional partners during crises.





The flash floods in the Bhotekoshi River area of Rasuwa have caused catastrophic damage, sweeping away homes, infrastructure, and farmland. Communities remain cut off, and the scale of displacement continues to rise. India’s latest assistance underscores its readiness to combine logistical support, medical expertise, and technical capabilities to bolster Nepal’s response.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah of all possible assistance, reinforcing India’s solidarity with its neighbour during this humanitarian emergency. The relief corridor established by the Indian Air Force is expected to continue, with further consignments and specialised teams prepared for deployment.





ANI







